Belsonic 2022: Everything you need to know as concerts get underway with Iron Maiden first to headline

Outdoor music festival Belsonic 2022 starts on Monday with English heavy metal band Iron Maiden headlining the first of a series of shows throughout June.

Other performances will include Gerry Cinnamon, Tiesto, Calvin Harris and Liam Gallagher, ending on June 26 with Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Here is all the information you need to know.

LOCATION:

Ormeau Park, Ormeau Embankment,

AGE RESTRICTIONS:

Liam Gallagher, Iron Maiden, Lewis Capaldi, Picture This & Dermot Kennedy at Belsonic 2022 are over 16s events. However under-16s can attend provided they are signed in with the event’s Welfare Officers at the gates on the night and are accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian over the age of 25.

A parent or guardian can only sign in a MAX of 2 under 16s (minimum age limit of 5 years of age and must have show ticket).

Sign in is at the gates on the show day from 6pm.

Strictly 16+ ID Required events info

Tiësto, Calvin Harris, Gerry Cinnamon and Scooter are strictly 16+ only events, ID is required for entry at the gates. There is no sign in option for these shows

Police have reminded everyone attending Belsonic in Ormeau Park this month to respect local residents and keep safe.

The event is running on various dates throughout June starting tonight, Monday June 13.

START AND FINISH TIMES:

Gates open at 6pm so please don’t arrive on site until close to that time. Curfew is usually around 11pm, but times will be posted on social media the day of the event.

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale from Katys Bar at The Limelight and Ticketmaster (Belfast City Centre), www.ticketmaster.ie, www.belsonic.com and from all Ticketmaster outlets.

Multi-day tickets are not currently on offer. Single tickets (general admission & VIP tickets where applicable) are on sale now.

Please contact Ticketmaster.ie Customer Services for any ticket enquiries.

Belsonic is a fully standing event with only one main entrance. Please follow signage on site to enter. The info on your ticket is a ticket reference only.

POLICE ADVICE AND ROAD CLOSURES:

Police said they have been working in partnership with the event organisers and various agencies in planning for the Belsonic concerts.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “We are reminding those who plan to attend the shows to plan their journey to and from the concert in advance.

"Here are a few things that will help on the day. If you are drinking, please do so responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another.

“If you are planning on getting a lift home after the concert with a friend or relative, be advised that the concert organisers have applied for a series of road closures which will see Annadale Embankment from the Ormeau Road junction, through the Ravenhill Road junction, closed between 4pm and midnight. This is to ensure the safe exit of people from the venue.

“Please agree your collection points bearing in mind that this road will be closed to through traffic, which may cause disruption in the general area. Arrange collection points away from the immediate area and please respect local residents.”

He added: "If you are planning on driving to the event, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction. Also, if you are planning on drinking at the concert, please do not drive. It only takes one drink to impair your decision-making ability.

“While I appreciate many of those attending will be taking photos and videos and using social media, please ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, or you have a portable charger – especially if you need to contact friends or those collecting you at the end of the concert!”

Superintendent Pollock also reminded concert goers to be respectful of the law and mindful of the consequences of breaking the law.

“Being drunk in a public place can attract a court fine of up to £250, with the potential for a criminal record.

"Police can also issue a fixed penalty of £40 for being drunk in a public place and £80 for disorderly behaviour or behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace.

“We will be monitoring coaches approaching the venue. Drinking on buses is illegal and can pose a major road safety risk by distracting the driver.

"We will also confiscate alcohol from anyone under 18 years of age. We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons."

For further information about the concert arrangements visit www.belsonic.com or on public transport services www.translink.co.uk/events