Belsonic 2023: Everything you need to know about Belfast festival

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the picturesque south Belfast site at Ormeau Park for each star-studded gig, starting on Saturday with Lionel Richie and ending with The Prodigy at the end of the month.

CONCERT DATES

Lionel Richie - June 3

George Ezra - June 9

David Guetta - June 10

Tom Jones - June 16

Paolo Nutini - June 17

Lizzo - June 22

Sam Fender - June 23

Ben Nicky - June 24

Florence and the Machine - June 28

The Prodigy - June 30

GATES OPEN

6pm opening time for each event.

The curfew is usually around 11pm, with headliners expected on stage around 8.45/9pm but times will be posted on Belsonic’s social media pages during the day of the gig.

Gates close/last entry is 9.45pm at each show.

ENTRY POINTS

Ormeau Park, Ormeau Embankment, BT7 3GG - Belsonic is a fully standing event with only one main entrance. Please follow signage on site to enter Ormeau Park. The info on your ticket is a ticket reference only.

There is no cloakroom or locker facilities on site. If there will be ATM machines on site the Belsonic organisers said they will post on their social media pages to confirm.

Belsonic have also shared information regarding wheelchair and disability accessible entrances here.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale from Katys Bar at The Limelight and Ticketmaster (Belfast City Centre), www.ticketmaster.ie, www.belsonic.com and from all Ticketmaster outlets – but hurry, as they are selling fast!

Belsonic are not currently offering multi-day tickets. Single tickets (general admission & VIP tickets where applicable) are the only ones available for sale now.

Please contact Ticketmaster.ie Customer Services for any further ticket enquiries e.g. if your tickets have not arrived yet or you want to know when they will be posted out.

Beware of bogus ticket sellers & tour operators. Do not buy tickets from unofficial sources (including websites).

If you are attending:

David Guetta - June 10

Ben Nicky - June 24

The Prodigy - June 30

These are strictly 16+ only events, ID is required for entry at the gates.

There is no sign in option for these shows.

The rest of the concerts are also over 16s events, however, under 16s can attend provided they are signed in with Welfare Officers at the gates on the night and are accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian over the age of 25.

A parent or guardian can only sign in a MAX of 2 under 16s.

Sign-in is at the gates on the show day from 6pm.

PLEASE NOTE: No type of seating will be allowed inside the venue as these are prohibited items because they pose a health and safety risk. Please refrain from bringing any fold up seating, inflatables, or any form of temporary seating as you will not be allowed enter the venue with them.

However, people attended the Tom Jones show may bring their own foldable chair.

This applies to the Tom Jones show only.

No furniture, other than a single folding chair per ticket holder, will be allowed. Please be considerate with the positioning of folding chairs to avoid obstructing the view of other concert attendees.

TRANSPORT

The event shuttle bus (Service 678) will travel to/from all Belsonic events at Ormeau Park from 5.30pm to 11.15pm.

Service 678, departing Howard Street and Great Northern Mall (Great Victoria Street) will run every 10 minutes from 5.30pm at peak times and every 30 minutes off peak.

First journey is timed to arrive at Ormeau Park just before gates open;

Return journeys after the event will run every three minutes at peak times.

Last journeys are timed to arrive in City Centre for 11.30pm.

Standard late evening Glider G1 services will operate serving McKinstry Road departing May Street and Dundonald Park & Ride departing Wellington Place.

Standard Metro fares will apply on both the Metro Service 678 Belsonic Shuttle and the Nightmovers Services (usual Inner, City & Extended Zones apply):

- mLink Metro Single, Day, Weekly & Monthly Tickets

- Cash Fares Single & Day Tickets

- Smartcards: dayLink, Smartlink and iLink Cards

- Contactless Payments accepted onboard

Concert-goers from further afield can also check out Translink’s rail and bus specials for Belsonic here.

PARKING

There is no available public parking designated for the venue, other than for buses and coaches.

Belsonic have road closure orders in place for the Ormeau Embankment for all concert dates. This allows the organisers to park all festival busses and coaches on The Ormeau Embankment with direct access to entrance gates.

Buses and Coaches should approach from the Ormeau Road entrance to Ormeau Embankment, security at the top of the road will issue each coach with a large, numbered pass sheet which the driver should comminate to their passengers, this will allow the customers to easily find their coach after the concert.

When departing, buses will be required to continue along Ormeau Embankment and following the stewarding directions toward the Ravenhill Road end of the embankment. Coaches may also drop off their customers on the Embankment and continue toward the Ravenhill Road, returning by 10pm at the latest to collect their passengers .

THERE SHOULD BE NO DROPOFF OR PARKING ANYWHERE ELSE APPART FROM THE ORMEAU EMBANKMENT

DRESSING AND WHAT TO BRING

Please dress appropriately and always be prepared for the weather...so check the weather forecast

Belsonic do not permit football tops of any kind into Belsonic

There are no cloakroom facilities on site. No bags bigger than A4 size are permitted.

Please note that catering and bar facilities will be available in the concert site. Please contact the Promoter directly should you require to bring food for medical reasons at info@belsonic.com

In order to allow easy access, and cause minimal delays, Belsonic would like to discourage all guests from bringing bags to the event, and no luggage or large electronic devices (for example laptop computers) will be permitted.

Small personal cameras will be permitted, though guests will not be able to bring professional photography equipment into the venue.

There is a lost property booth at Belsonic which will be operational each show night from 5pm-11pm. For any property lost and not collected on the night please email lostproperty@belsonic.com

PUBS NEAR ORMEAU PARK

The Limelight

Katy's Bar

The Pavilion

The Errigle

Northern Lights

HOTELS NEAR ORMEAU PARK

Clayton

Malmaison

Radisson Blue

Park Inn

Holiday Inn Express, Queen's Quarter, 106a University St.

Ibis Queen's Quarter, 75 University St.

Premier Inn Alfred Street