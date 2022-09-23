Belsonic 2023: Florence + The Machine set for ‘biggest ever Irish show’ in Belfast

Florence + The Machine will perform at Belsonic 2023.

Indie band Florence + The Machine will play their “largest ever Irish show” at Belsonic 2023.

The group, with huge hits such as Dog Days Are Over, You’ve Got The Love and Shake It Out, will perform at Belfast’s Ormeau Park on Wednesday, June 28.

They join Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini who will play Belsonic on Saturday, June 17.

Florence + the Machine released their fifth studio album, Dance Fever in May to critical acclaim.

Produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, Dance Fever has been described as the album that brings back the very best of Florence.

Belsonic 2022 featured music stars such as Liam Gallagher, Iron Maiden, Lewis Capaldi, Picture This and Dermot Kennedy

Tickets for Florence + The Machine go on sale on Thursday at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie.