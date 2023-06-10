Belsonic ‘feels like paradise’ as George Ezra wows festival crowd – in pictures

Award-winning musician George Ezra headlined the second Belsonic show of the summer at Ormeau Park on Saturday.

Opening his performance with Anyone for You (Tiger Lily), the set-list was peppered with hits such as Paradise, Budapest and Shotgun.

Photos (viewable above) are proof that an enthusiastic crowd showed their appreciation, with some bringing personalised posters and others singing along as festival season officially gets underway in Belfast.

The English singer-songwriter is on tour in support of his new album Gold Rush Kid.

‘Green Green Grass’, the first single from the album is a song about making the best of things.

George previously explained: “I was on holiday in St Lucia with a few friends at Christmas 2018, with two of my closest mates from home.

“We were in this beach bar, drinking homemade rum punch and Piton, the local lager, flip-flopping between the two, pissing about with three local guys who worked there. And this music started up, three streets back from the sea.

“After about half an hour, I had to go see what it was. And there was a street party going on, with three different sound systems, people cooking in the street. I asked a woman what was going on and she told me it was a funeral – for three people.

"They were celebrating three lives! I thought: that is not how we do this at home. And it’s really beautiful.”

Running until June 30, some more huge names such as David Guetta, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender are a handful of the music stars also preparing to rock crowds at the Belsonic 2023 gigs.