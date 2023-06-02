Belsonic: PSNI to roll out ‘Ask for Angela’ safeguarding initiative to popular Belfast music festival

The PSNI is rolling out the ‘Ask for Angela’ safeguarding initiative at Belsonic music festival this month, to ensure the wellbeing and safety of festival-goers.

The scheme, in conjunction with police alongside Belsonic and EventSec, means that all bar and security staff are now trained to be aware when someone ‘asks for Angela’ it means they feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Trained staff will then be able to offer support such as, helping reunite them with a person they trust, making sure they get into a taxi safely, calling security to remove who is causing distress, or contacting police.

The initiative was first introduced by police in December and in the first six months, over 350 local venues have signed up.

Electronic music festival AVA festival will be also be taking part in the scheme this weekend.

“Those who are heading out to enjoy the music and other festivities this summer, we want to ensure that you do so safely, which is why it is so important that we are continuing to work closely with event organisers such as Belsonic to expand ‘Ask for Angela’ into these spaces", said Chief Superintendent David Beck upon the announcement.

“Everybody should be able to attend local festivals and cultural events this summer and feel safe. Unfortunately we know that that is not always the case due to a small minority of those who target vulnerable people with predatory behaviours.

“Now, if someone does feel unsafe or particularly vulnerable, they can ask for ‘Angela’ and the security and bar staff around them will be equipped with the training to intervene and help.

Belsonic is one of Northern Ireland most popular concert events with this year’s line up set to include performances from Tom Jones, George Ezra, Sam Fender and Lizzo.

The PSNI said increased patrols will be present in and around the event with uniformed and plain clothed officers “proactively looking out for predatory behaviours and safeguarding anyone who may appear as vulnerable.”

Belsonic promoter Joe Dougan said: “Customer safety has always been a key focus at Belsonic, and we are pleased to work alongside The Police Service of Northern Ireland and EventSec, with the ‘Ask for Angela’ safeguarding initiative, to ensure we can offer the safest possible space within which to enjoy these world class musical acts.”

While Andy McGowan, Quality & Compliance Manager from EventSec said the company “was proud to be supporting” Ask for Angela.

"Over the summer months EventSec will provide security staff at all major events. Our staff have received training in the initiative and will also be briefed at each event. Event goers can now have confidence that if they get into difficulty at an event, EventSec staff can help them if they ‘Ask for Angela’.”