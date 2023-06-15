BGT finalist Malakai, 14, signs record deal with Universal Music

A 14-year-old singer and Britain’s Got Talent finalist has secured a record deal with Universal Music, the home of legendary opera singer Pavarotti.

Malakai won the hearts of both viewers and judges, reducing some to tears, as he reached the final of the talent show in 2023.

His debut album, entitled Golden, is a collection of both classical and classic songs, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu, which he performed for his audition on BGT.

“I can’t believe my dream has come true and I’m signed to the record company with the biggest opera stars in the world,” Malakai said.

(Craig Gibson/PA)

Since his appearance on BGT, the young chorister has garnered international interest and praise, including a personal message of congratulations from the president of Sierra Leone.

Malakai has also won the attention of Hollywood, singing on the soundtrack of the forthcoming movie Maestro, about the life of Leonard Bernstein.

The biographical film is directed by and stars Bradley Cooper, and is produced by Hollywood greats Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Golden is due for release in July on Universal Classics and Jazz in association with Classic FM.

The album also includes his version of Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro, which he sang live in the BGT semi-finals reducing judge Bruno Tonioli to tears, who told him: “You’re a gift from God.”

The first single – Pie Jesu – is available from June 14.

Malakai’s performance of the song in his BGT audition, which has since surpassed 55 million views, earned him Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer.

(ITV/PA)

The youngster started singing at the age of seven with St George’s Cathedral Choir in London and attends the state school Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in west London, singing with its acclaimed choir Schola Cantorum.

Through performing with Schola Cantorum, he has developed his solo as well as his choral skills and to perform in concerts.

Malakai made his operatic debut in the Magic Flute at the age of 12.

Faith is a huge part of the singer’s life, alongside his school studies, choir practice and his recent experience on Britain’s Got Talent. He has recently completed his confirmation.

Scott Price, director of music at Malakai’s school and a conductor on Golden, said: “Malakai has a unique, wonderfully expressive and flexible voice.

“He possesses intense musicianship and a real gift for storytelling – it is always a joy to hear him sing and it has been a real pleasure to help him prepare for this recording.”

Helen Lewis, executive producer and A and R manager for Universal Classics and Jazz, said: “Malakai’s soaring, honeyed voice has the most extraordinary effect on those who hear him sing.

“A talent like his is incredibly rare. He has brought so much joy to the whole team at Universal Classics and Jazz, and we can be sure there are many more milestones to come for this young star.”