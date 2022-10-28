Biffy Clyro: ‘Everywhere we’ve played in Belfast has been a brilliant time for us… we are delighted to get to do it again’

Ahead of their long-awaited return to Belfast, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil opens up about his lockdown struggles, the band’s latest album, and his enduring love affair with NI alt-rock royalty Therapy?

Whoever coined the phrase ‘nice guys finish last’ clearly never encountered Biffy Clyro before. For the past two decades and counting the multi-platinum-selling Scottish riff lords’ career has been something of a how-to guide on taking on the music industry on your own terms and winning. Actually, perhaps fairy tale is a more apt description for the much-loved trio.