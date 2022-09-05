Big hit: Curtain comes down on Electric Picnic

Snow Patrol, Arctic Monkeys and The Coronas brought the curtain down on the Electric Picnic yesterday, blasting out the hits on the main stage as 70,000 music fans savoured the unique atmosphere of the closing day.

In the words of festival boss Melvin Benn, it had been an “absolutely glorious” event in Stradbally, Co Laois, that was well worth the wait.

Even showers on Saturday couldn’t dispel the feel-good vibe and the evident relief that the festival has returned to the events calendar.

Mr Benn confirmed that tickets to the 2023 event will go on sale this Saturday – and this time around, people won’t be hanging onto them for several years.

“The amount of people stopping me and telling me, ‘We’ve waited for this.’ It feels to me that the Picnic is the point where Covid gets put behind,” he said.

“This is the last show where people were hanging on to tickets for two or three years so from this point onwards, there is nobody hanging onto a ticket that they bought in 2019 or 2020 or whatever. This is like, it’s gone now, we’ve moved on.”

The Picnic will be “fully digital” for the first-time ever so people won’t be able to queue at a Ticketmaster outlet and buy their ticket but its loyalty programme will still be in place.