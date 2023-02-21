Biggest ever Féile an Phobail Spring Festival launches with over 250 events across March

Féile's Kevin Gamble, Liam Hannaway of the Arts Council and Belfast City Mayor Tina Black at the launch of the biggest ever Féile an Phobail Spring Festival. Photo: Press Eye

The biggest ever Féile an Phobail Spring Festival launched on Tuesday at the James Connolly Visitor Centre.

Féile an Earraigh which will take place from March 1 to March 19. The festival will coincide with Saint Patrick’s Day, and is the first in a series of events which will help Féile celebrate its 35 year anniversary.

Speakers at the launch event included Lord Mayor Tina Black and the Arts Council chair Liam Hannaway.

At the launch, Mayor Tina Black said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Féile an Phobail’s Féile an Éarraigh festival once again this year.”

“As a UNESCO city of music, we are of such a vast array of music genres. Our Irish traditional offering is a key part of the city’s musical heritage and this festival, which has grown from a grassroots and community level, embraces that heritage,” she continued.

“This year’s Féile an Éarraigh brings us an impressive, diverse line-up of high quality live events right across the city, animating Belfast in the lead up to, and during, the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.”

The festival will feature a host of events including live traditional traditional music, concerts, talks, tours, exhibitions, family events, International Women’s Day events, and St Patrick’s Day related arts and cultural events

This includes the Féile Trad Trail with over 100 free live Irish traditional music sessions at venues across west Belfast, in Belfast city centre and in venues in East and North Belfast.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Each year our Spring Festival, Féile an Earraigh, continues to grow, with over 250 events taking place this March.

“We are delighted that the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, and the Arts Council Chairperson Liam Hannaway, have joined us today to launch the event,” he added.

"Féile an Earraigh is programmed to coincide with the celebration of our patron saint, St Patrick. This year’s Féile an Earraigh delivers a wonderful mix of. At Féile an Earraigh, it’s not just about the tunes, it’s also about the warm and welcoming atmosphere that awaits locals and visitors alike.”

The full event programme is now available to view on feilebelfast.com.