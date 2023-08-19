Billie Eilish says her creative process is ‘different’ now she is older (Doug Peters/PA)

Billie Eilish says she is getting used to making music “in a different way” and that her creative process has changed substantially as she has gotten older.

The US megastar said there was a “big jump” between the ages of 18 and 21 and that she had had to convince herself that she hadn’t “lost it”.

Eilish, 21, has released two studio albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, and Happier Than Ever in 2021, and is in the process of producing her third.

Speaking to British singer Dua Lipa on the latter’s BBC Sounds podcast At Your Service, she discussed growing up as an artist and being a teenager in the public eye.

Asked whether her process, goals and songwriting had changed since her first two albums, Eilish said: “Everything is different about it.

“I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way, and trying to be like ‘it’s ok to do that. I’m ok. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

Eilish recalled how her process had shifted from making music in her childhood bedroom with her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell, to a basement studio.

She said that after releasing Happier Than Ever, the pair felt as though they “had it all figured out”.

“We were like… this is how we’re going to do it from now on, and it works really well,’” she said.

“And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older — and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump.

“Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

She continued: “I’ve been having to try and convince myself that it’s ok and that I haven’t lost it.

“It’s just different… The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then… The voice-changing thing is a trip. It’s all kind of shocking.

Eilish spoke to British singer Dua Lipa on the latter’s BBC Sounds podcast At Your Service (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ok, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.

“It’s hard to accept change, it’s hard to get over (like) ‘but I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

Eilish also said she appreciated the “fearlessness” of her younger self and her ability to not be concerned with the thoughts or opinions of others.

“When you’re a teenager and so much of your career is based around the fact that you’re young, and then you get older and people are used to you being young, it’s hard for you even,” she said.

“But nobody told me that when you grow up you stop recognising your younger self.”

The full episode of Dua Lipa: At Your Service with Billie Eilish is available on BBC Sounds.