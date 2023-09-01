Blink-182 postpone Belfast show due to ‘urgent family matter’

Blink-182 have postponed their upcoming Belfast show as they announced drummer Travis Barker has had to return home due to an “urgent family matter”.

In a statement the band said: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

"More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The punk rock band were due to play the SSE Arena Belfast on September 4 as part of their comeback world tour – their first in over 10 years.

They were due to play Dublin’s 3Arena the next evening.

The multi-platinum, award-winning band’s hits include All The Small Things, First Date and Feeling This. Founded in San Diego in the early 90s, the group enjoyed huge success with their rock music releases throughout the decade.