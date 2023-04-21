Blink-182 replace Frank Ocean as headliners of Coachella’s second weekend

Blink-182 have confirmed they will headline Coachella after Frank Ocean pulled out.

The musician dropped out of his second headline performance at the music festival in Indio, California, due to a leg injury.

He suffered two fractures and a sprain to his left leg while on festival grounds in the lead-up to his first performance on Sunday April 16.

Pop-punk band Blink-182 – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – posted a new line-up poster for the festival featuring their name with the caption: “See you Sunday @coachella” and a series of balloon emojis.

Their hour-long set from 9.20pm will be followed by a yet-to-be-announced dance music act.

British producer Fred Again appeared to confirm he would be filling the slot alongside EDM artist Skrillex and fellow producer Four Tet, by reposting the line-up and writing: “OMG TBA.”

It comes after fans were left disappointed by Ocean’s first performance at the festival last weekend, to which the singer arrived around an hour late.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, a spokesperson said he had been “unable to perform the intended show” following his injury but had been “still intent on performing”.

A separate statement from Ocean promised fans that he would “see you soon”.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” the musician said.