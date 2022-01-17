Blue Monday might be the most miserable day of the year but we have 10 reasons to smile

It’s considered by many the gloomiest, most depressing day of the year.

The weather’s still cold, the post-Christmas slump has set in and the festive celebrations are nothing but a fading memory.

Blue Monday – the third Monday of January – may not be a scientifically proven phenomenon but that’s not much consolation for those who will wake up on January 17, feeling dismal and down.

It’s all about perception though. If looked at another way, there are plenty of reasons to feel positive. Yes, really. For a start, spring won’t be long coming round, the World Cup is happening later in the year and it’s only 342 days until next Christmas.

Here are 10 reasons to be cheerful.

SPRING IS ON ITS WAY

Since the winter solstice of December 21, we’ve been gradually adding on a few minutes of light every day.

Quite often, it’s the continual darkness that people find difficult to deal with during winter, so the arrival of lighter evenings is something to smile about.

Make the most of the longer days by scheduling some outdoor activity every day. Even a 15-minute walk will benefit your mental and physical health. By getting out and about, you’ll also be able to see the first signs of spring - crocuses, snowdrops and daffodils - and new buds on the trees. The reawakening of nature is always a reason to feel optimistic.

BELFAST IS RELEASED IN CINEMAS THIS WEEKEND.

It's been the talk of Tinseltown, has picked up numerous awards and is being tipped for Oscar glory. Finally, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast is opening in cinemas here on January 20, following an earlier release date in the US.

The movie, written and directed by Branagh, is set in his native city in 1969, just as the Troubles were breaking out and charts his childhood here, before his parents made the decision to relocate to England.

Belfast stars Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, Caitríona Balfe and Judi Dench and is certified 12A.

THE SALES ARE STILL ON

If you haven’t bagged yourself a few bargains yet in the January sales, there’s still plenty of time.

Both high street and online retailers are offering great deals this month, from technology to trainers, fashion to furniture. Some of the stores worth checking out include Dorothy Perkins, New Look, French Connection and Zara, Adidas, Curry’s, Furniture Village, Very and Next.

Now’s a good time to consider an image overhaul or start planning your spring wardrobe. One way of improving your mood is by injecting some colour into your every-day wear. This year’s Pantone colour is Very Peri, described by the company as a "periwinkle shade of blue". The purply hue is a “spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression." Forget Blue Monday. It’s all about Very Peri.

THE BAY IS BACK

Written by Armagh man Daragh Carville, The Bay is back on ITV for a third season. The crime drama is set in the seaside town of Morecambe and explores the role of the Family Liaison Officer when a major crime has been committed. The scripts are clever, with plenty of twists and turns, red herrings and bombshells.

While the first two series starred Morven Christie as the FLO, the new series features Marsha Thomason in the lead role. It’s the type of drama to keep viewers guessing and is well worth a watch every Wednesday night.

FEGS AND GEGS AT THE GRAND OPERA HOUSE

Boarding for the final time this month, Leesa Harker’s riotous comedy Maggie’s Feg Run, starring Caroline Curran, returns to the Grand Opera House for its last ever performances.

Grab your euros and a bottle of Bucky or two as Maggie Muff has organised her final feg run to Benidorm. Think sun, sand, sangria, cheap cigarettes and a suitcase full of laughs - perfect adult entertainment to give audiences a giggle and help stave off the January blues.

Maggie’s Feg Run will be staged from Monday, January 24 to Saturday, January 5.

NEW MUSIC

Music has the power to lift spirits, re-energise and make life that much better. There are some brilliant new releases coming out this month and next, to look forward to.

Among the new albums set for release are Band of Horses’ Things are Great, Years and Years’ Night Call, Bastille’s Give Me the Future, Foxes’ The Kick and Sea Power’s Everything was Forever.

NEW BOOKS

One of life’s greatest pleasures is curling up on a sofa, mug of tea in hand, book in the other. This month sees some wonderful new book releases, from thrillers to romances, memoirs to comedies.

It was one of the biggest political scandals to hit the States and now Carl Bernstein, one of the two investigative journalists who broke the Watergate story, has penned his memoir Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom, out this month. If humour is more your thing, Weike Wang’s Joan is Okay about an ICU doctor at a New York City hospital who has to fend off suggestions from her sister-in-law that she’s not a real woman without children of her own, is a hilarious read.

The Maid by Nita Prose is an excellent book about a woman who takes pleasure in her solitary job cleaning rooms at a hotel, until she finds herself a suspect in a guest’s murder. For thriller fans, Good Rich People by Eliza Jane Brazier, is a must-read.

OZARK IS BACK

Fans of the hit Netflix show Ozark won’t have long to go to tune into the fourth and final season.

The crime series will feature more of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as they navigate their criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks together.

The two are also dealing with Omar Navarro's (Felix Solis) empire and are attempting to get out of the Ozarks.

Netflix has confirmed that the series will be split into two parts. Part one begins this Friday, January 21. The second half is yet to be given a release date.

WE’RE HALFWAY THROUGH JANUARY

Better to be glass half full than half empty, so let’s focus on the positives here. We’ve made it to mid-January, there’s only a fortnight to go until the end of the month, which for many people, means pay day.

Not only that but we’ve managed to escape another dreaded lockdown – so far. Fingers crossed.

A CLEAN SLATE

January is a time for a fresh start; quitting bad habits or taking up healthy ones.

If you’ve been a bit late this year with resolutions, there’s still time to start.

Most importantly, this month heralds the beginning of a new chapter in your life, where anything is possible. Now isn’t that something to look forward to?