Brand New Friend: NI band set for biggest headline show to date after lockdown setback

They’ve supported Snow Patrol, Kodaline, Ash and Lewis Capaldi but now Northern Irish five-piece Brand New Friend are gearing up for their biggest headline show yet.

The indie rock band, made up of three siblings from Castlerock and two friends from Belfast, were building momentum around the release of their EP, A Cure for Living, when Covid-19 broke out, forcing them to cancel a series of gigs.

The five – Lauren, Taylor and Logan Johnson, Aaron Milligan and Luke Harris – managed to squeeze in two dates in Portrush and Dublin before lockdown restrictions were introduced but their eagerly anticipated headline show at Voodoo in Belfast was pulled days before it was due to take place.

The band stayed connected with their fans during lockdown, recording live sessions and even staging a tour of the Johnson home, performing in every room in the house. But it wasn’t the same.

Now, a year and a half on from that cancelled show, the five are swapping online gigs for the real thing, with a show at the Black Box on Saturday, October 16. With standing permitted at indoor gigs from Thursday, October 14, the Brand New Friend show will be one of the first non-seated in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Lauren, who shares vocals with her brother Taylor, said: “After we released our debut album Seatbelts for Aeroplanes in 2018, we had a whirlwind few years and supported acts like Snow Patrol and Ash.

“We had built up a fanbase and then at the tail end of 2019, recorded our EP, A Cure for Living. It was released in February 2020, which was poor timing, of course.

“We managed to play a few gigs but the tour was due to culminate with our big Belfast show and we were so disappointed we didn’t get to do it and perform our new songs.

“This new show means we can play those songs now and preview new material that we wrote during lockdown, so that’ll make it even more special.”

The band, which was among the support acts at Snow Patrol’s Ward Park 3 show, has received encouragement and mentoring from local musicians including Tim Wheeler and Gary Lightbody. Starting out as an indie/pop duo, featuring Lauren and Taylor, they recruited Aaron, who plays lead guitar, and Luke, who plays drums. The band was completed when they brought in younger brother Logan to play bass.

“When we supported Snow Patrol at Ward Park 3, Logan was in the middle of his GCSEs,” said Lauren.

“He had to take the time out from his exams to do the show but there was no way we were missing that opportunity.”

Brand New Friend have written tracks for their follow-up album, which they hope to record soon with producer Danny Ball. In the meantime, they are focusing on their biggest headline show, which they say will be a significant moment not just for them, but for the local music scene.

“Obviously we’ve played huge venues when we supported other acts, but this is our biggest headliner at the Black Box and we can’t wait.

“This feels like a great moment for not just our band, but for live music as a whole.

“It’s going to feel special getting back on a stage again and we just want everyone there to have the best possible time.”