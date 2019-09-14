Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle makes Belfast debut at proms

And singer vows Les Mis showstopper will be in set

Marie-Louise Muir with Australian tenor Mark Vincent, Susan Boyle, who is headlining the show, and Noel Thompson at Titanic slipway

It is 10 years since Susan Boyle was catapulted into the global spotlight after her rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ on Britain’s Got Talent.

And this evening the Scottish star will be taking to Belfast’s Titanic slipway for the BBC Proms in the Park, recreating her Les Miserables performance in one of the highlights of the night.

Around 10,000 are expected at the classical musical extravaganza, which will see Boyle share the concert bill with renowned Australian tenor Mark Vincent.

And the singer, who came second on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, revealed that she is delighted to be in Belfast.

“I’m very excited to be performing at the BBC Proms in the Park,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“To be a part of such a wonderful production is very exciting.”

Sharing the stage with the Ulster Orchestra, which will be accompanying the performers under the baton of David Brophy, the talented vocalist said it will be a “magical” experience.

“I love performing live, especially with an orchestra, there’s something very magical about performing alongside an orchestra and outdoors,” she explained.

The track list may be a closely guarded secret until tonight, but Boyle promised that the audience can expect to hear the iconic song that brought her overnight fame.

“I couldn’t miss that off the list,” she added.

And with a UK tour marking her decade in showbiz taking place next March, the West Lothian native said she has no intention of slowing down.

“I just want to keep going for as long as possible, entertain people with my music and keep having fun,” she said.

Tonight’s sold-out event — hosted by Radio Ulster’s Noel Thompson and Marie-Louise Muir — will also boast performances from acclaimed violinist Ziyu He, local musician Tom Myles, and the New Irish Chamber Choir.

Now in its 18th year, BBC Proms in the Park NI will be part of broadcast celebrations marking the Last Night Of The Proms, linking festivities at London’s Royal Albert Hall with BBC events around the UK.

Those who missed out on tickets will be able to listen live on BBC Radio Ulster from 7.30pm, or watch a live stream at bbc.co.uk/nilive.

BBC One NI will broadcast a concert highlights programme on September 22 at 5.35pm and 7pm which will also be available to watch via the BBC iPlayer.

Concert-goers are being advised that parking will be available in the Titanic Quarter car parks for £5, to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring their own seats.

Public transport services, including trains and buses, will be operating as normal.