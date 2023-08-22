Broadway musical featuring music of Britney Spears to close next month

Broadway musical featuring the music of Britney Spears is set to close next month (PA)

Once Upon A One More Time, the Broadway musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears, has announced it will be closing early next month.

The production, which officially began its run on June 22, will stage its final show on September 3.

A post on the official Instagram page read: “The fairy-tale is coming to an end. Final performance September 3…come party with us one more time!”

It features tracks from Spears’ back catalogue including Toxic, Work Bitch, Oops I Did It Again and Baby One More Time.

The deal was reportedly one of the first that the US singer signed following the end of her controversial conservatorship in November 2021.

News of the musical’s closure comes shortly after it was announced that Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are separating.

Asghari officially filed for divorce last week, citing “irreconcilable differences”, but said that he and Spears would “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other.

In her own post Spears told fans she was “shocked” but would remain strong in the face of adversity.

The 41-year-old said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its (sic) honestly nobody’s business.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.

She added: “…I will be as strong as I can and do my best.

“And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile.”