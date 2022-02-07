Brooke Scullion: Claim Derry girl’s Eurovision entry for Ireland could be ineligible is rubbished

Blogger’s allegation hits bum note after Brooke tops RTE viewers’ poll

A Eurovision contender from Londonderry is facing claims that her song should be disqualified — as she has performed it before.

Brooke Scullion (22) topped the poll to be named Ireland’s Eurovision entry on Friday with That’s Rich.

After performing it on the Late Late Show Eurovision special, she is set to compete at this year’s competition in Turin.

Despite receiving the overwhelming backing of the Irish public, one blogger claimed the song may not be eligible as it had been performed before.

The Irish Sun reported the objection had come as a result of Brooke performing the song during a Hotpress online session last April.

According to rules listed on the RTE website, “compositions submitted for consideration (lyrics and music) must not have been commercially released and/or publicly performed including online video platforms or social networks, in full or in part, before September 1, 2021”.

The broadcaster also states it will have the final say on which song and artist will be Ireland’s 2022 entry.

RTE was contacted for a response on the matter.

However, the controversy was dismissed by Eurovision super fan Keith Mills, who runs the All Kinds of Everything Irish Eurovision Facebook page.

He said there was a precedent as “a couple of recent Eurovision winners were leaked like this”.

“The Dutch winner in 2019 leaked early. If the song is deemed to have a significant advantage, it gets disqualified,” he said.

“If not, it gets the green light. RTE green-lit this song fully knowing the background. There is no story there. RTE knew and had no issue.”

Friday night’s Eurovision special marked the first time in years the public had the chance to vote for their favourite song and sway the RTE judges.

Following her winning performance, Brooke spoke of her excitement after being contacted by Ireland’s first Eurovision winner, Dana.

The 70-year-old told the Irish Sun: “I’m thrilled to hear about Brooke. Given I was the last Derry girl to sing for Ireland, it would be great if there was another.

“I was a Derry girl who won Eurovision; Phil Coulter wrote winner Puppet On A String, and Johnny Logan’s dad was from Derry, and his son won it three times.

“That makes it five Derry wins at Eurovision. So I’m delighted a Derry girl could make it six. I’d be happy to meet up with Brooke and share whatever knowledge I could with her.”

That’s Rich was one of six final songs picked from over 300 entries, with Brooke taking the top spot despite not being completely satisfied with her first performance, although she added that she “can’t wait to do it again”.

Ireland has now been drawn in the second semi-final for this year’s contest in Italy, which takes place on May 12.

After first making her name on ITV’s The Voice two years ago, Brooke thanked fans on Saturday for making her “dream come true”.

“Thank you to everyone who made this happen and for your support. What an honour to represent my country at Eurovision. Next stop Italy!” she said.

She also told Sunday Life last month Eurovision was finally “cool again”.

“Eurovision didn’t immediately hit me when I wrote this song, but now that Eurovision has come about it is more than perfect. It’s going to bring Ireland into a new age of modernised Eurovision entries. This could do really good things for the country if I deliver it well and perform it well,” she said.