Bruce Springsteen lines up Irish concerts on first tour in six years

Bruce Springsteen in concert at the King's Hall in Belfast in 2013

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Ireland in 2023 as part of a string of European tour dates, their first live shows for six years.

The world-famous rocker will play Dublin’s RDS Arena on May 5 and 7, with tickets going on sale this Friday, May 27, at 8am.

Springsteen said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

As part of the European tour, Bruce and the E Street band will visit cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK from the end of April until July.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

The last time Springsteen played with the E Street Band was for their Saturday Night Live performance in December 2020. They launched the live versions of two songs from their latest studio album Letter to You.

Meanwhile, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is set to take his Justice world tour to the 3Arena in Dublin next year.

While no dates have been set for Northern Ireland, he is set to play in the Irish capital on February 28 2023.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows – from May 2022 through March 2023.

The upcoming dates start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August.

Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October.

The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

Additional dates have also been announced in Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

The Justice World Tour is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 27th) at 1pm from www.ticketmaster.ie