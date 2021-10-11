Bryan Adams announces shows in Belfast and Dublin next summer

Grammy Award winning musician Bryan Adams has announced shows in Belfast and Dublin for next summer.

The So Happy It Hurts UK and Ireland tour will kick off next May with shows scheduled at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 29 and the 3Arena in Dublin on May 30.

Canadian guitarist, singer, composer and record producer, Bryan Adams, is a platinum selling and Grammy Award winning artist with several number one singles and albums in various countries.

Adams has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, has had 25 Top 15 singles in Canada, and a dozen or more in each of the US, UK and Australia.

The tour is in support of his 15th studio album set for release in March 2022, aptly titled So Happy It Hurts.

He is set to release a new song and video in the coming days.

Adams joined his first band at age 15, and at age 20 his eponymous debut album was released.

He rose to fame in North America with 1983 Top 10 album Cuts Like a Knife, featuring its title track and the ballad "Straight From the Heart", his first US Top 10 hit.

His 1984 album, Reckless, made him a global star with tracks like "Run to You" and "Summer of '69", both Top 10 hits in the US and Canada, and the power ballad "Heaven", a US number 1 hit.

His 1987 album Into the Fire went to number 2 in Canada and the Top 10 in several other countries.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, October 15 at www.Ticketmaster.ie