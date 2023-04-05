Busted announce Northern Ireland tour date following fan outrage

Boy band Busted have backtracked on a lack of Northern Ireland and Irish shows during their upcoming tour by unveiling brand new dates.

The band faced the furore of their fans earlier this week when the stops on their 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour were released, notably leaving out shows across the water.

However, member James Bourne later took to social media to hint at a possible Irish date posting an Irish flag emoji, following it up by saying “hold tight, we aren’t finished yet” on Instagram.

Now the SSE Arena have confirmed they will host the 2000s iconic trio for a show on 8 October 2023.

James then took to social media again to celebrate the new shows writing ‘new shows...Ireland we’re coming!’ on his Instagram stories.

The previous lack of dates became a running joke on video sharing platform TikTok after the band announced their reunion with some fans angrily commenting “Belfast is always left out of everything.”

The band, whose hits include ‘I Crashed the Wedding’ and ‘What I Go To School For’ will also take to the stage in Dublin’s 3Arena on 6 October.

Tickets for their Belfast show go on sale from Ticketmaster.ie on 14th April.