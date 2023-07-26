B*Witched: ‘Our first gig was in Belfast... but we didn’t even know how to use mics’

Pop singer Sinead O’Carroll has said the Belfast audience who witnessed the very first performance from B*Witched would be forgiven for not predicting the success story for the group that soon followed.

The Irish girl band appeared to be an instant sensation when they charted in 1998 with four back-to-back UK No1 hit singles with their first four releases, including C’est La Vie and Blame It On The Weatherman.

But Sinead revealed it is a little-known secret that she and her fellow band members, Lindsay Armaou and twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, made an inauspicious debut north of the border as they honed their act.

“Years and years ago, before we became big, we got together and our first gig was in Belfast in Thompsons Garage,” she said.

“So that was the very first thing that we ever did. And my husband now, Michael, who was my boyfriend at the time, he came with us.

“But, sure, we didn’t even know how to use microphones. I’m like: ‘Somebody press play.’ And then we ran out on stage screaming: ‘Michael, this mic’s not working.’

“It was just the innocence of it all. We had nobody looking after us. We didn’t know what we were doing. Even from the audience there was no expectation.

“And I think Lindsay nearly fell down the back of the stage. I don’t even know how we got up there. It was kind of funny.

“That was the first thing we did ourselves.

“But then when we supported Boyzone, the very first gig of their tour was in Belfast and we had a similar situation, driving in the car going: ‘Are they going to give us microphones? What’s the story?’ Because all we were focused on was the dancing and the singing.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Dublin-based band and Sinead said she can reflect on those fledgling visits now with affection, describing them as “a really nice memory”.

B*Witched have been riding a wave of nostalgia since getting back together for ITV reality series The Big Reunion in 2013 after a decade-long hiatus.

And the quartet are returning to Belfast next week, where fans can expect an altogether different experience from the band’s usual shows as they are performing as part of Bingo Loco’s Locoland at Custom House Square.

Sinead said: “It’s the first time they’re [Bingo Loco] doing it in Belfast and it’s the first time we’re doing one of their events.

“But we’ve done something similar to them in the UK and if they’re anything like that, then they’re mad fun. They’re crazy.

“There’s no pressure and it’s just enjoyment for us this time around. I turned 50 last month and I’m jumping around on stage in heels. Seriously, when am I not going to do this?

“The last few years we’ve got to go to places like Australia and you have these opportunities and it’s like: ‘Wow.’

“You can really be in the moment with it; you’re not pushing or selling something, you’re just there to do the live performances.

“There’s an appetite for it still and it baffles me. After The Big Reunion we thought, ‘Ah, yeah, we’ll probably do a year or two of gigging,’ but it’s just gone on and on. It’s really weird, but there’s a massive appetite for pop culture, especially in the UK.

“We can’t wait to get back up to Belfast, because there’s a lot of fans up there. They would ask us a lot on social media about when we were coming back. There’s a lot of love for us in Belfast.”

​Bingo Loco presents Locoland, featuring B*Witched and rapper Example, takes place at Custom House Square on Friday, August 4. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster