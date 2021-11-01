Can’t Stop the Feeling! Revellers rave on as Northern Ireland nightclubs finally reopen

The reopening of nightclubs across Northern Ireland is a much-needed boost for the industry and customers alike, venue owners have said.

For the first time in 19 months, nightclubs were permitted to open their doors again on Halloween night — the last remaining part of the hospitality sector to see restrictions eased.

The removal of face masks while dancing is allowed and social distancing of one metre is no longer a legal requirement. But the absence of legislation around Covid passports means the onus for entry checks is being left up to owners — something which has frustrated many in the industry.

According to several nightclub owners in Belfast, Sunday night’s reopening passed smoothly and successfully and marked another step in the return to normality for young people.

And they said Halloween night wasn’t just a one-off, with club nights booked up until Christmas and well into next year.

Halloween party goers pictured in Filthy McNastys nightclub in Belfast on sunday night. Picture By:Pacemaker Press.

Steve Boyd of Thompson’s Garage said: “We had two events on Sunday, daytime and night, and both passed off nice and smoothly, with no incidents at all.

“Within seconds of the first track being played by the DJ, the dancefloor was packed and there was a great atmosphere.

“We had the club all done up with a Mexican Day of the Dead theme and everyone was in fancy dress.

“I’d say the revellers were pretty much in the under 25 age group and were just delighted to be back dancing again.”

Steve said Thompson’s itinerary throughout November and December was looking busy with sold-out club nights from this week to Christmas on the cards.

“I don’t think it was just a case of people coming out for Halloween or because it was the first night of reopening,” he said.

“From what I can see, clubbers just want to get back out there and have fun. But we’d still be advising people to get their vaccinations and not come out if they’re feeling unwell.”

Jonny Douglas, general manager of the Ulster Sports Club, which operates a track and trace system, said punters headed straight to the dancefloor once they were allowed in.

“Tickets sold out quickly pre-event and we had about 500 people here,” he said.

“It was a young crowd; not our normal Friday and Saturday night clientele, but that was to be expected for Halloween night.

“We’re not just a club though, we’re also a live music venue and our diary is full with live bands and DJ sets right through to next summer, which is great to see.

“The appetite is definitely there. Before Covid, we were really starting to take off as a club night and now we’re getting even more interest from promoters, possibly because some venues may have closed down.”

Joe Dougan, promoter and manager at the Limelight, said Sunday night was “business as usual in many ways” and described the atmosphere at the club as “world class”.

"Customers and staff alike were delighted to be back at it, and we all just hope that this is the desperately-needed return to relative normality that we've been craving for so long,” said Joe.

“We were one of the first industries to close, it certainly appears that we are one of the last to reopen.

"We have engaged with the Government consistently and have done what we can to ensure that this sector is considered at Executive level — I believe they've listened, and we are grateful for that.”

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said he had spoken to several nightclub owners, and they all said the reopening has been a success.

He said: "Northern Ireland has a relatively small nightclub sector, less than 100 across the province.

"From reaching out to them it was clear that they had a successful night after being closed for so many months."

The Executive advised venues to introduce their own Covid entry checks but stopped short of bringing in a mandatory system similar to the one operating in the Irish Republic.

The issue has divided the Stormont administration, with the SDLP and Alliance Party calling for legally enforceable Covid passports for nightlife venues.

However DUP First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have insisted they do not want to compel the sector to enforce mandatory checks at this point, preferring a "partnership approach".