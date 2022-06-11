Carry on camping: Challenges remain for return of festivals but music fans geared up for season

Sustaining a great music festival is an extra challenge in 2022

Karma Valley alive with live music once again as Ash perform at Stendhal

An amusing festival moment took place a decade ago on the side of the Sperrin mountains. An unshaven chap placed his tent in the middle of the sheep dung. He popped it open and let out a groan of disgust.

The inside of the tent was covered in mould. There were old socks and food scraps from the previous year. We all caught a whiff of the fermented stink. It was awful.

The punchline is that a couple of hours later, the tent was aired and tidied. The owner was sat outside in a camping chair with a cold drink, a smile and a festival lanyard. He was picking out his weekend highlights, ready to rock.

Soon enough, we will make our new preparations for Stendhal Festival in the Roe Valley, near Limavady. Fun commences on June 30. The promise is three days of culture around Ballymully Cottage Farm. The music includes Villagers, Bronagh Gallagher, Sister Sledge and local contenders like Cherym and Trú.

Comedy is on a spectacular rise in fortunes and it tends to feature around the Henry McCullough Stage on the site. Children arrive onsite expecting to be feral and overstimulated. The main fields will again welcome the stilt walkers, samba drummers and random cosplay.

Before the pandemic there was a loose assumption that festival production was easy and lucrative.

Dozens of Irish pretenders made a start at it and many realised that the logistics were very tough. In 2022, the post-Covid landscape is harder still.

Sunflowerfest, near Hillsborough, delivered some excellent moments in the past. The Rubberbandits were perfectly odd in 2017 and the Fontaines DC sang Hurricane Laughter from the main stage in 2018 just as a horrendous storm was set to break.

But Sunflowerfest will not happen this year.

“Unfortunately too many factors have not worked in our favour,” the organisers stated.

A three-year absence from the festival diaries will make it difficult for Sunflowerfest to return. Meantime, upcoming events like the Six Mile Music Festival in Antrim (July 3) and Forest Fest, Laois (July 22-24) are looking for space to grow.

Festival stories in 2022 are already mixed.

The dance festival AVA caught the sunshine on the Titanic Slipways last weekend and the new location chimed with an expanded brief, adding indie acts like Enola Gay and NewDad to the offer.

Alternately, some visitors to Primavera in Barcelona complained about excessive queues, hydration problems and a lack of information about bands that had cancelled at the last moment.

Even Glastonbury, which has decades of experience, reputational strength and the deepest pockets, may face issues with a looming rail strike.

Up in Limavady, the resolve is strong. Stendhal Festival was the first post-pandemic festival in Ireland last June.

The organisers demonstrated all the diligence and the proof of concept, returning in July and then throwing a final party in August with the band Ash has headliners. It was glorious.

Still, I sent a message to the organisers to measure their readiness and they came back with a deal of reassurance.

“Challenges are the name of the game in running an independent festival these days. It has been an uphill struggle since day one but the past few years have been something else entirely.

“Fuel is up (as well as new clear diesel legislation), toilets are up, medical is up, other hire equipment is all up and we are facing that challenge having decided that we wouldn’t put our ticket prices up because we fully understand how the crisis is affecting everyone, this year is about survival.”

The ultimate message from Stendhal is that the show will persevere.

“It goes without saying that music lovers might support and attend. You may even decide to air your old tent in advance.

“Stendhal is chiefly an act of love, a feeling that has been manifested by the crew and the sundry workers across the site since 2011.

“Thankfully we are in a position that means we are in no danger of having to pull the plug this year,” they affirm.

“But one only has to look at Sunflower Festival in Hillsborough to see how precarious a position independent events promoters, us very much included, are finding themselves in at the minute.

“Our drive to continue has remained the same since day one, as I’ve said before, people thought we were mad to even try and start a festival in Limavady, that just spurred us on.

“Now that we know how much value the festival brings to the area, not just in pounds and pence, but through pride in the area, good press for the area, the connection the event has with all the volunteers and people who have worked so hard to make it what it is, showcasing the talent we have on our doorstep, that is why we will always be determined to fight for our event and that’s what keeps us striving to overcome all the obstacles that come our way.”

For more information, see www.stendhalfestival.com