Charity Live Music Now providing a lifeline for many local children and young people with special needs

His complex needs mean he might never read or write but it hasn’t stopped 11-year-old Ciaran M from making music.

And while the east Belfast boy might not always hit the right note, he has found a passion and a new joy inside him which his mum Anja insists is priceless.

Ciaran is one of over 3,000 children and young people with special needs in Northern Ireland discovering a whole new world of creativity and skills through the charity Live Music Now.

Currently working in 17 special schools across Northern Ireland, the charity has a team of professional musicians who engage both staff and pupils in music-making.

A 2015 report by the community organisation Garden of Music showed that while schools recognise the value of music to their pupils, only 63% access music on a regular basis, perhaps only weekly at an assembly.

Studies have shown that one in 20 children with autism may have absolute pitch, compared with one in 10,000 of the general population.

And for children like Ciaran who benefit from regular lessons through Live Music Now, developing a love for music has proved to be life changing.

His mother Anja says playing music has “set a lot of things inside Ciaran free” and she is overjoyed by the difference it has made to her youngest boy.

“Through the lessons I have realised that making music with Ciaran doesn’t need to mean you have to play a tune properly,” she says.

“It is rather that we now take the keyboard and play randomly, creating tunes like he does with his teacher Hannah. We even played by accident the Shaun the Sheep theme song a few days ago.

“Watching Ciaran and Hannah making music with an ‘everything goes’ attitude has also taken pressure off me when I’m doing it with him and it has given us a lovely bond.”

Ciaran and his music teacher Hannah Murray

Ciaran and Anja have been taking part in regular music-making sessions with Live Music Now musician, Hannah Murray, for almost two years.

Hannah and Ciaran started working together in November 2020 through Zoom as part of a pilot by Live Music Now to trial one-to-one, remotely delivered sessions.

Ciaran’s huge musical potential and creativity quickly became clear and after a while he really wanted to explore making music together in person.

When things returned to normal post-pandemic, Hannah continued her lessons with personal visits to Ciaran every Saturday at his home in Belfast.

Ciaran, who lives with his mother Anja, father Joe and older brother Joe (14), has a range of special educational needs.

A pupil of St Gerard’s Special School in Belfast, he is faced with multiple challenges due to autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and a rare genetic condition known as Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder, which causes a wide range of learning difficulties.

Music has not only allowed Ciaran to discover a new talent but also has helped build his confidence.

Anja says: “Ciaran has always loved music. Even as a baby he sang and was always dancing when music came on.

“At primary school his teacher recognised it and the school was able to facilitate lessons with the charity Rich Music NI.

“This was in P3 and then the programme stopped and there was nothing for a while.

“His P5 teacher then got him on the programme with Live Music Now.

“Now Hannah comes to the house every week she and Ciaran have been writing songs together.

“Hannah would provide a rhythm and ask Ciaran for words and together they are quite harmonical.

“A lot of what they do is very spontaneous with a lot of improvisation. Every session is very different.

“Ciaran is now very confident singing and Hannah has brought out a lot of his creativity and set a lot of things inside him free. She has helped him be creative and free and enjoy music.

“It has definitely made him happier and he has found a way to express his musicality. I’m not musical so I couldn’t have supported him in that. “

Alice Lewis, director of Live Music Now in Northern Ireland says: “The bond that has developed between Hannah and Ciaran, and his mum Anja, is truly special, creating a space for Ciaran’s musicality to blossom.

“Live Music Now believes that every child and person, regardless of ability, has a right to explore, develop and express their unique musical identity.

“Our musicians, such as Hannah, are specially trained to facilitate and nurture individual musicality, particularly among children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.

“To witness Hannah and Ciaran make music together is such an inspiring, uplifting and joyful experience, and fully exemplifies all that Live Music Now stands for.”

Caroline Harris

Through the school’s programme Live Music Now is working to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

The charity believes that every child and person, regardless of ability, has a right to explore, develop and express their unique musical identity.

The school’s programme was launched at Beechlawn in Hillsborough last September.

The school’s head of music Caroline Harris said already the impact is being felt: “The programme has been an amazing success, and has helped our children at Beechlawn school gain a passion and practical insight into music in their everyday lives.

“We have really enjoyed working with our musician and gaining an understanding of the benefits and accessibility of music-making for our children.

“It has literally transformed some of their lives especially helping them with engagement and communication.”

Caroline has been working to build up the music department at the school over the past 10 years and says most special schools not only struggle with a lack of funding for music but also inclusivity.

She outlines the importance of music for children with learning difficulties: “We have a mix of children with autism, social and emotional needs, communication difficulties, anxiety; it is a vast range of needs.

“Music is almost like a therapy within the school and it is really needed.

“Our Live Music Now musician Cindy works with both staff and pupils and we have a number of music champions in the school who are training in the same skills she has to deliver and assess the impact of music in the classroom.

“The impact on reducing anxiety levels and increasing confidence in the children has been amazing.

“I have been advocating for inclusivity in music. We see it in sport with the Paralympics, but music is sadly lagging behind.

“We really need to change mindsets about how music looks and sounds, and that it is OK to be in a choir and not sing but dance.

“We need to include children who might not always be in tune or word perfect but display such joy and enthusiasm in their performances.

“I feel that attitudes really need to change and it needs to be accepted that it is OK to play music on an iPad as some of our children do, something which many highbrow musicians would say is not acceptable.”

Caroline is currently working with a number of charities to try and establish Northern Ireland’s first concert by special needs children.

She adds: “Our next step is to give children a platform to perform. There is a huge amount of talent among disabled musicians and I believe we should have the ‘Para proms’ every year in the Royal Albert Hall.

“We are working towards a concert here in Northern Ireland which will be a first and hopefully it is something we will be in a position to put on next year.”

Live Music Now is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland and its special schools programme is supported by National Lottery Awards for All, Paul Hamlyn and Ulster Garden Villages.

You can find out more at www.livemusicnow.org.