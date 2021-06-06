Cheers for Cherym: Meet Derry’s latest purveyors of teenage kicks as they make up for lost time

Cherym play their punk rock with humour, intelligence and a sharp affection for the pop hook. Even the lack of a live show for many months won’t dim the memories of Cherym at their best.

My favourite moment happened during a feverish night in Belfast when the Derry band commandeered the rooftop bar of Babel and caused everyone to smile and roar with approval. Nobody could refuse them.

Their music travels well on the radio stations and their new release, Listening to my Head, has many fresh admirers.

Hannah Richardson, Nyree Porter and Allanagh Doherty are prepping for an October UK tour with London favourites Cheerbleederz. They have signed to a new booking agency and have joined the roster of Alcopop! Records, an emerging company that knows how to market the act’s singular fizz.

So, while 2020 was mainly difficult for the band, they still managed to travel to Birmingham in October and recorded some new tunes at Vada studios nearby.

They met Jack Clothier, the Alcopop! founder, who had come up from Oxford to arrange the signing of their deal. And while Hannah has a note of caution in her voice, the future sounds excellent. “I’m feeling a bit hopeful now,” she admits.

Cherym, she recalls, was a made-up name and it was only later that they discovered that it was Hebrew for “forbidden”. By then, they were already fluent in shiny, spikey music, informed by Blink 182, Green Day, the Pixies and the Smashing Pumpkins.

They raised issues about asthmatics and sang about loser boys. And without any great ceremony, they assumed a place in the new female and non-binary insurgency, alongside northern acts like Problem Patterns, Sister Ghost, Susie Blue and Gender Chores.

These are challenging times for songwriters, but Hannah has found a source of material on Netflix.

The title of the Mouthbreatherz EP in 2018 was a lift from Series 1 of Stranger Things. Now there is Listening to my Head, which tells of a relationship gone terribly wrong. The Netflix reference is Series 2 of the Dirty John crime anthology.

The real-time person in the song is Betty Broderick, who shot her ex-husband and his new wife at their home in San Diego in 1989. Hannah stresses that she’s not condoning murder, but she does have a grain of understanding for the character.

“I just felt like she was done dirty. I do. Betty gave him everything and funded him the whole way through law school. I’m not trying to enable people to do that, obviously, but I just thought it was such an interesting story.”

We change the conversation to the subject of Cherym’s evolving music. They still favour the punk method, but different layers of skill are more evident now.

Hannah chides me for mentioning the great guitar solo on the new record — proof that Cherym can shred when they chose to. “Were they any doubts that we couldn’t before?” she demands.

“I feel like we’re on the right road now. We’re really starting to establish a sound. I feel like we’ve advanced as songwriters. We kind of have an idea now of what we want and the bands that we like.”

In the early days, they were inspired by local acts such as Fighting With Wire and Lost Avenue. But there were also issues of confidence that they needed to surmount.

“Those bands were guys and I feel like it’s hard if you don’t look like that. It can be hard to imagine yourself in that position, making that kind of music. I think that it’s going to be a lot easier for women — and young girls especially — to be able to form bands now. Because they see other women doing it.

“It doesn’t have be just like a guy thing. And now there’s support there for them to do it.”

Cherym may have a carefree element to the music and their live shows, but the band is also alert and articulate.

Hannah has spoken eloquently about the Black Lives Matter protests and the band routinely pepper their social media with thoughts about revenge porn and the Me Too movement. Clearly, this is not a lightweight group.

“Definitely not. I feel like we are very in tune with the things that are going on. I feel like it’s important for any artist — it doesn’t matter who they are, or where they’re from — to use their platform in order to speak out about things that they could potentially reach a new audience by saying something about it.

"I do think that’s really important. It’s what is expected.”

You could also argue that Cherym is a particular product of Derry, a city full of social activism and politically literate people?

“I feel like Derry is really in touch with its punk rock roots.

"We saw a lot of that when we were growing up. I wouldn’t say that we were political, or anything like that, but I just feel that being able to speak out is the right think to do. It is what is expected of a decent person.”