Chesney Hawkes: ‘It’s always going to be a good night when you’re in Northern Ireland’

Ahead of performing this week, 90s icon Chesney Hawkes speaks to Lorraine Wylie about going up in the limelight and what’s next

Chesney Hawkes is looking forward to performing again in Northern Ireland in the Let’s Rock 80s tour. Photo: Axel Muench

Lorraine Wylie Fri 5 Aug 2022 at 07:00