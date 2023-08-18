Clandeboye Festival founder Douglas vows to ‘keep doing this for as long as I can’ ahead of 2023 event

Founder and artistic director Barry Douglas are members of the Camerata Ireland orchestra

Barry Douglas has vowed to keep performing for as long as he can and still feels “so privileged” to walk on stage.

The Belfast-born classical pianist is gearing up for the annual Clandeboye Festival, which starts on Saturday.

Douglas, the festival’s founder and director, will be joined by distinguished artists for a week of classical music, including 13 lunchtime, afternoon and evening concerts in the atmospheric setting of the Clandeboye Estate, Co Down.

The theme this year is ‘Music Without Borders’.

“This will highlight how music and musicians are truly international,” Douglas says.

“Music is the universal language that links us as human beings, no matter what the style.”

Read more Hozier would consider striking over AI threat to music industry

The internationally acclaimed Camerata Ireland orchestra, formed after the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, will launch the festival.

Since its inception, Camerata Ireland has performed widely on the international stage, including concerts in North and South America, China and across Europe. The chamber orchestra debuted in New York’s Carnegie Hall in 2011 and performed at the BBC Proms in the Royal Albert Hall two years later.

Founder and artistic director Barry Douglas are members of the Camerata Ireland orchestra

An important focus of the Clandeboye Festival is the Camerata Ireland Academy, and this year 12 young students from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will take part in masterclasses with distinguished international soloists.

Some the academy’s alumni will also take part, including flautist Eimear McGeown and pianist Cathal Breslin.

Douglas adds: “We are particularly delighted to have Patrick Rafter join us for a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. He won the Camerata Ireland Young Musician of the Year Award in 2010 and is now one of Ireland’s most celebrated violinists.”

The Clandeboye Festival is one of the most popular events in the local music calendar.

Read more Priscilla Presley marks 46th anniversary of death of former husband Elvis

Douglas says he still enjoys performing at it — and every other event.

“I will keep doing this for as long as I can,” he said.

“With age and experience you fine-tune the music and the touring. You learn to take care of your diet and health, and your programme has to be done in a very measured way so that you are in top form when you take to the stage for every concert.

“Walking on to a platform to play music is a fantastic experience and I am so privileged.

“Whether I am playing in the small Banqueting Hall at the Clandeboye Festival or at Carnegie Hall in New York, it requires the same effort and concentration.

“I am looking forward especially to this year’s Clandeboye Festival, which is going to be something special.”

For further information and tickets, visit www.camerata-ireland.com/clandeboye2023