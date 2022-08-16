Classical goes pop for a special night of 80s nostalgia in Belfast

Kim Wilde and Howard Jones head the line-up for unique event

Maurice Jay and Noel Morrow from Pleasuredome 80s along with Charlotte Devlin and Wendy Reid, two members of the 60-piece Belfast Pops Orchestra

It was the decade of Rubik’s cubes, rock anthems and ra-ra skirts — and now it’s back with a bang.

Following on from the recent 80s nights at Feile in west Belfast and the Let’s Rock retro festival at Ward Park in Bangor, some of the biggest names from the era are to take part in a night of nostalgia in Belfast, when pop music meets classical.

Topping the 80s Classical bill at the SSE Arena will be Kids in America star Kim Wilde, who burst onto the scene in 1981 and went on to sell over 20 million singles, including You Came and You Keep Me Hanging On.

Wilde will be joined by Howard Jones, Johnny Hates Jazz, Carol Decker from T’pau, Go West and Denise Pearson from Five Star, who will perform all their hits in special arrangements by the Belfast Pops 60-piece symphony orchestra.

Opening the show will be The Pleasuredome 80s band which includes broadcaster Maurice Jay from U105.

The 80s have been enjoying something of a revival recently, thanks in part to the success of Kate Bush’s 1985 single Running Up That Hill. The track gained newfound popularity after it was woven into the plot of season four of Netflix show Stranger Things.

Closer to home, the 80s night at Feile has become a festival highlight, drawing large crowds every year, while thousands flocked to Ward Park earlier this month for Let’s Rock, which featured 80s stars such as Chesney Hawkes, Adam Ant and Belinda Carlisle.

Launching the 80s Classical event, which is set to take place on Friday, October 7, promoter Nigel Campbell said: “The 80s was one of the best decades for music sales, moving on from the demise of cassettes to the launch of compact discs.

“Million-selling songs were the norm which made all the artists we have on this bill household names.

“This show will be a combination of well-known artists and songs performed for the first time in Belfast with one of the best orchestras around in a music style and presentation that is sure to impress and bring back memories.”

Nigel said that a whole new audience had become aware of the music of the 80s and attributed the resurgence to streaming platform, Spotify and recent TV shows.

“The decade defined by big hair and synthesisers is back in style and people have a huge appetite for retro fever,” he said.

“The combination of orchestral arrangements and pop music has recently seen the music of greats like Elvis and Roy Orbison remixed and re-enter the charts.

“It is this formula that I am confident will make for one great live show.”

Singer Howard Jones

Conducting will be Cliff Masterson, who has worked in the past with II Divo, Lionel Ritchie and Josh Groban.

Cliff will lead the 60-piece orchestra through a Top of the Pops setlist of hits to include New Song (Howard Jones), Turn Back the Clock (Johnny Hates Jazz) and Heart and Soul performed by Carol Decker.

Speaking about the show Cliff said: “I’ve always been fascinated by how orchestral musicians can complement music across all genres — and as a huge fan of 80s music, writing these arrangements for a full symphony orchestra was a chance to super-size my teenage record collection.

“The atmosphere at the show is electric — hearing the hit songs you know and love on such an epic scale is absolutely spine-tingling”

The show is produced by Steve Anderson, musical director for such artists as Kylie Minogue and Westlife.

He said: “This event will showcase the most iconic voices and songs of the 80s in breathtaking new orchestral versions performed by the original artists.

“The joy from the audiences experiencing these beautiful epic symphonic arrangements is truly incredible. This is the soundtrack to so many people’s lives and it has never sounded so good.”

Tickets for 80s Classical at the SSE Arena Belfast on Friday, October 7, go on sale at 10am on August 19 from ssearenabelfast.com.