Co Armagh harpist on The Voice Kids ‘really happy’ to join Ronan Keating’s team

A Co Armagh teenage harpist has opened up about her “amazing” experience after appearing on ITV singing competition The Voice Kids.

Niamh Noade (14), from Lislea, pulled on the nation’s heartstrings on Saturday night with her rendition of Abba’s The Winner Takes It All.

“It was quite nerve-racking, but I just wanted to try to give it my best shot,” Niamh explained.

Her performance was especially appreciated by former Boyzone star Ronan Keating, a judge on the show, who was left in tears following the performance.

Keating hit his buzzer and turned around for Niamh just seconds into her blind audition.

“I was so happy when Ronan turned around for me,” she added.

“He turned around in literally four seconds. I was really, really happy.

“All the judges’ comments were amazing. They were all so kind and I think they really enjoyed my singing with the harp.

The talented teenager explained that she appeared on the series having been scouted by ITV.

“I decided to enter The Voice Kids because I always watched it when I was younger and they [ITV] actually asked me to go and audition for it. And I thought it would be a good experience as well,” she said.

Niamh is no stranger to performing. She has appeared on TeenStar UK, BBC Northern Ireland School Soloist of the Year and most recently made the final three in the search for an Irish Junior Eurovision Song Contest act.

Despite this, Niamh admits she was nervous for her blind audition.

“I was walking across the stage and the stage was so big; it was very nerve-racking. But as soon as I started singing all my nerves went away and I was in my happy place,” she said.

Going into the show, Niamh specifically wanted to win the support of Irish pop singer Ronan Keating.

“I have always been a fan of Ronan because he’s from Ireland and my mum also used to be a big fan of him. My parents’ first dance at their wedding was actually to one of his songs, When You Say Nothing At All, which is also one of my favourite songs,” she added.

Keating was won over by Niamh, as was Danny Jones of McFly fame and London-born singer-songwriter Pixie Lott.

“All the judges were so nice and their comments were just amazing. I got to hug all the judges,” Niamh said.

Since appearing on The Voice Kids, Niamh has gained a huge following across multiple social media platforms and many fans have praised her for playing more contemporary songs on the harp.

“The support on social media has been amazing. Everyone is so kind and they all say lovely comments.”

Niamh originally started playing the harp because she wanted to take up an instrument which complemented her voice.

She developed her love for playing the harp during the pandemic, with brother Malachy (12) and sister Molly (11) also sharing Niamh’s love for music.

“I really enjoy playing the harp. I wanted an instrument that I could sing along with, so that’s why I chose it,” Niamh explained.

“I’ve been playing the harp for four years, but I started singing and playing the harp [together] during lockdown.

“Everyone in our family is very musical; I think we got all our musicality from our dad.”

Despite being such a talented singer and harpist, Niamh remains humble, focused on starting her GCSEs year in September at St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, and enjoying her summer holidays with her family.

“Although playing the harp and singing is one of my favourite hobbies, I really like doing art.

“I’m doing art GCSE next year and I really like watersports.

“I like paddleboarding out on our local lake with my dad and my brother and sister.”

Niamh also made headlines in December for writing and performing a charity single that raised over £2,000 for the Simon Community, but for now she is focusing on enjoying her time on The Voice Kids.

“I really want to enjoy the experience of The Voice Kids. It’s been great so far and I can’t wait to perform for the battles,” she said.

Niamh isn’t the only Northern Ireland talent who will be appearing on The Voice Kids this year.

Jarlaith Mervyn (12), from west Belfast, will also appear in this year’s show.

He will be on Saturday night’s episode and is hoping to join Niamh in the next stage of the competition.

This series of The Voice Kids comprises three episodes, the second and third of which will air on July 9 and July 16 at 7.30pm, featuring Niamh and Jarlaith battling it out with 14 other contestants in the hopes of winning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.