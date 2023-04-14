Co Armagh musicians are recognised at traditional Irish music awards

Fiddle player Meabh Smyth is Young Musician 2023 while Fintan Vallely collects a Lifetime Achievement accolade

Two Co Armagh musicians have won awards at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil (Music Awards) 23 — what is widely known as ‘the Oscars’ of traditional Irish music.

Meabh Smyth is the recipient of the Young Musician 2023 award, while Fintan Vallely is to be presented with the Lifetime Achievement accolade.

They are the only individuals from Northern Ireland to receive recognition this year and fiddle player Meabh believes it a testament to how strong the traditional Irish music scene is in the Orchard county.

“It’s probably from the Armagh Pipers Club that a lot of the cultural revival has come from,” she said. “They’ve been in operation for over 50 years and the amount of musicians that have come through the club is inspirational.

“It’s provided such an example for young musicians such as myself.”

The 25-year-old is a former student of the club and has been playing traditional music since the age of seven.

Her parents Rosie and Thomas are both fiddle players and she has performed regularly as a duo with her brother Tiarnán, who plays the guitar. The pair even released a self-titled EP in 2017 and will perform together at the TG4 awards next Sunday.

“Tiarnán has been in Australia for the last year and has just come home, so it’ll be really nice to play with him again. Family is everything with music,” Meabh said.

The Ballymacnab native now teaches music herself, every Monday evening, to pupils from the ages of eight up to 16.

“They’re better than I was at that age,” she admitted.

“They’re going to sessions and Fleadhs (music festivals) up and down the country and they really enjoy it. It’s not just a case of practising for grades and competitions.

“It’s a great social scene, and you can see the positive impact it has on the community. There’s so many opportunities to travel and make friends.”

Meabh Smyth

Music has taken Meabh to France, Scotland and Italy — to name a few — and she is also travelling to Portugal this summer to play gigs. “People from abroad are so respectful of the way we have nurtured our traditional music and how much we enjoy it,” she continued.

“We’re lucky to have such a rich culture and we can tune into so many radio stations and archives of trad music.”

Fellow award winner Fintan Vallely is a cousin of Brian Vallely, one of the founding members for the aforementioned Armagh Pipers Club.

He has shown through his own life’s work that traditional music is in the family blood.

Fintan Vallely. Photo by Liam Burke/Press 22 — © Liam Burke Press 22

Fintan is a flute player, author, songwriter and educator, born in rural Armagh in 1949.

A performer from his young teens in the 1960s, he played whistle, flute and uilleann pipes, has recorded several albums, and has toured across Ireland, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

He published the first learning book for the Irish flute Timber — the Flute Tutor in 1986, went on to study ethnomusicology at Queen’s University Belfast, and from 1994–99 was The Irish Times’ and Sunday Tribune’s traditional music correspondent and reviewer.

In 1999, he edited an A–Z encyclopaedia of traditional music in Ireland which involved more than 200 writers. He has further published numerous writings including biographies, and academic journal articles, and has lectured in traditional Irish music in multiple universities, including Queen’s.

He teaches flute at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy in Co. Clare annually and at workshops in Ireland and abroad.

Both Fintan and Meabh will perform with the other Gradam Ceoil 23 winners on Sunday, April 23, live on TG4 from 9.30pm, from the Concert Hall in Limerick.