Co Down guitar maker partners with Amazon to sell Ed Sheeran collaboration range

Lowden Guitars has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon to sell its ‘Sheeran by Lowden’ range to a more global audience.

The announcement comes ahead of Ed Sheeran’s 25-date North American leg of his ‘Mathematics’ World Tour, in which he will perform live to almost 1.5m fans.

The ‘Sheeran by Lowden’ collection is a collaboration between the 50-year-old Northern Ireland-based guitar makers and the international pop star.

Founder George Lowden and Ed Sheeran have said that they both share a passion to build the best guitar for all budding musicians at an affordable price.

Sheeran, who wrote five songs from his award-winning X album on his original Wee Lowden, admitted that while he had always wanted one as a child, he could never afford it.

“I grew up wanting to play Lowden guitars, but they were so rare and so expensive I didn’t end up getting one until I was given one by my friend Gary [Lightbody] from Snow Patrol in 2012,” he said.

"Through Gary I met George Lowden and he started making my tour guitars for me, which were amazing both on stage and in the studio.”

David Ausdahl, managing director at Lowden Guitars, said: “Our friendship with Ed developed as he started to play and write his songs on the Lowden and visited our workshops to choose more guitars.

"We were so pleased to see how much he loved the guitars, so when Ed wanted to play a Lowden on stage, we of course voiced some especially for his stage use. That was the magic moment! Ed and George began to dream together of making a range of quality guitars more accessibly priced, that would inspire new players to make music. Sheeran by Lowden was born!”

The range was introduced in 2019 and the vast majority of the thousands of guitar sales in the range to date, have been through distributors and merchants worldwide.

The company, whose guitars have been played by the likes of Eric Clapton, Damien Rice, Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan, saw an opportunity to grow sales with the reach that Sheeran offered.

They attended an Amazon Global Selling Workshop arranged in collaboration with the UK Department for Business and Trade which opened their eyes to the potential of exporting their guitars to even more customers around the world.

Lowden’s first foray into selling on Amazon was the release of a small shipment of guitars during the recent Australia leg of Sheeran’s tour.

Now they are set to make waves on a much bigger stage and have shipped hundreds of guitars to the US in time for the start of Sheeran’s North America gigs which began in New Orleans and ends on September 23 in Inglewood, California.

Last month, Lowden’s craftmanship was celebrated and discussed during the 27th Ards International Guitar Festival.

He told the Belfast Telegraph he could “absolutely not” have imagined that tinkering about more than 60 years ago would have led to such a career.