Co Down music festival Sunflowerfest cancels 2022 event and offers 80% refund to ticketholders

A popular Co Down music festival has been cancelled just two months before it was set to take place.

Sunflowerfest - which normally takes place at Tubby’s Farm just outside Hillsborough – notified festivalgoers on their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon that they have been forced to cancel the event, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for doing so.

They added that rising costs were also to blame but have said that those who have already purchased tickets will only receive an 80% refund.

This will be the third year in a row that the event has been cancelled.

It was set to take place from July 29-31.

It first launched on the 27-acre site in 2010 and was earmarked in the calendar of music lovers from all across Northern Ireland and further afield ever since.

This year they promoted a packed lime up of bands such as The Barley Mob, Plan B, Ursula Burns, Electric Octopus and Wynona Bleach - to name just a few.

Organisers posted on Facebook: “We are very sad to tell you that regretfully we have to cancel Sunflowerfest 2022.

“Covid hit us hard and we have not been able to properly get back on our feet as a result.

“Over the years we have put everything we had into the festival to help it continue and to support our fantastic artistic community and you crazy lovely amazing Sunflowerfestarians and we are very saddened that it has come to an end. We all did our best.

“It's the end of an amazing journey- we gave it our best and have no alternative but to call it quits. We are very sorry.”

They said that they “tried to recover” from previous cancellations due to Covid-19 but “unfortunately too many factors have not worked in our favour” and thanked everyone for their support – including regular visitors since 2010.

The statement continued: “Tickets sales are not where they need to be, costs are up, (almost double in some cases) and sponsorship and funding is down too.

“We tried our best to continue and support the local arts community and all you amazing and lovely warm hearted Sunflowerfestarians but the numbers just don't stack up. We hung there for a while to negotiate better prices and see if sales improved but the gap in the budget remained too big for us to continue.

“Thank you to all of you who have attended over the years especially those of you who have come back year on year.”

Advice on what to do about tickets already purchased was posted on their Facebook as well.

“Much of the money we raised through ticket sales had to be spent on site works and infrastructure two years ago to try and stage the postponed festival in 2020. This means that we will be able to refund everyone 80% of the face value their order value; as a Community Interest Company we have done our best and our resources are gone,” the organisers explained.

“In the next few weeks we will organise an 80% refund of the face value of the tickets onto the card you originally paid with. We understand that some of you paid a long time ago and if your card details have changed, we may need to ask for bank details, so we can return funds this way instead. You do not need to contact us, funds will be returned to you within three weeks.

“Best wishes from everyone in Sunflowerland.”