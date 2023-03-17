Co-founder of The Go-Betweens Robert Forster shares his excitement for first ever gig in Belfast

Belfast has seen its fair share of international go-betweens over the years so you could say Robert Forster’s first visit is long overdue.

The Go-Betweens were the Australian band Forster co-founded with the late Grant McLennan in the late 1970s. They built up a loyal fanbase, but could not fashion a hit single. McLennan summed up their status with the line: “I have heard that story that the people who listened to the Velvet Underground formed bands, and people who listened to The Go-Betweens became music journalists.”

It’s a smart summary and, like the band’s music, deserves a much wider audience. No 80s music nostalgia station would not be better served by a few airings of Spring Rain instead of It’s Raining Men but then again, not every band has a bridge in Brisbane named after them.

Fans have been spoilt in recent years though. Apart from solo output, there have been books (including one by Everything But the Girl’s Tracey Thorn on her friendship with the band’s drummer Lindy Morrison), a film, two extensive boxsets with another on the way, and a radio documentary by award-winning journalist Ken Sweeney.

Australian singer/songwriter Robert Forster. Credit: Stephen Booth

Forster makes his Northern Ireland debut at the Empire next Thursday. Given his former band spent half the 1980s based in London and he himself has been no stranger to Dublin during a solo career which now comprises eight albums, it’s an oddity he’s happy to correct.

“The Go-Betweens never played Belfast, and I’ve been trying, so finally it came through and I was really happy. I’m playing quite a few places I’ve never played before… the idea of playing Belfast, Wolverhampton, Hebden Bridge, York is really great. I like playing new places,” says Forster.

“In London in the 80s I was really good friends with a band from Cork, Microdisney, and some people from Dublin but I never met anyone from Belfast. We’d known Microdisney for a couple of years in London because we shared a practice room there. So I’d met these Irish people, which were the first Irish people I’d met. It was a great introduction.”

The man from Brisbane has picked up a cold. It’s no great surprise, he has just arrived to a freezing, wet London for his first tour in over three years.

In fact it’s his first trip outside Australia in that period.

“This is just a shock to my system. For three years I’ve been in Brisbane, in sub-tropical weather. There’s a lot of flu around, and it’s just been of four days of rain. I’ve had to go out, mixing a bit with people, though I’ve been careful. When I got here last Saturday I did a lot of walking around because I was very excited to be here and I was breathing in a lot of cold air.”

Performer Robert Forster. Credit: Bleddyn Butcher

Health is a topic at the front of Forster’s mind at the minute.

His new album The Candle and the Flame was released after his wife Karin Baumler was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in July 2021.

The first single from the album, a two-line lyric called She’s a Fighter, is inspired by Karin’s spirit and is the only song on the album completed after her illness came to light.

“I had the music for She’s a Fighter before Karin’s diagnosis and then, from observing Karin pulling all the strings together and going into the chemo with that sort of fight, that line just came to me and fitted perfectly with it.

“This one song was really short and really got to the point: it wasn’t some sort of big, ten-verse, overwhelming ballad about what had happened, it was just a short, sharp statement.”

Musician Robert Forster who'll play Belfast on March 23 — © Getty Images

It has added significance for Forster as it’s a song on which the whole family — himself, Karin, son Louis and daughter Loretta — plays. He admits it’s difficult to tour in the shadow of Karin’s health concerns, but before he left she got a positive update which has eased his worry.

He’s not on his own though, he’s performing the shows with his son Louis.

“We had to book this tour in. It was very much ‘let’s be positive, let’s book the tour’ and if it doesn’t happen well it doesn’t happen for a really big reason.

“This is the first time Louis and I have performed on stage, and the tour is a real continuation of the album. Louis has been living in London… he stayed on when (his former band) The Goon Sax broke up in July. Louis brings a lot of energy to what we’re doing. Thankfully he wanted to come on tour and we’re doing this.”

‘Doing this’ means doing it by themselves.

“We’re doing the whole tour by train — no roadies, no tour manager, nothing. Backpacks and guitars and one suitcase. It’s beautiful to be able to do.”

Robert Forster plays Belfast Empire Music Hall on March 23. His album The Candle and The Flame is out on Tapete Records.