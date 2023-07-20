Coldplay confirm first Irish concert since 2017 and when fans can buy tickets

Coldplay fans are experiencing A Rush Of Blood To The Head as the band have added two Irish dates to their current world tour.

This morning, the British band confirmed a third European summer of stadium shows for their record breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour with two nights at Croke Park next August.

The rock band will perform at Croke Park on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30, subject to licence.

The dates include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and first visit to Budapest since 2008.

Fans can register for first access to tickets in the presale - which begins for all shows on Tuesday, July 25 online.

The presale will start at 9am local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki, and at 10am local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin. The general sale begins at 10am local time for all cities on Friday, July 28.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Coldplay fans had been highlighting hints that they might add an Irish gig to their tour over recent days.

First an eagle-eyed fan spotted that Dublin was included among a list of cities flashed up on a screen at their recent Amsterdam gig.

Likewise in Vienna.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Next an Irish observer pointed out that Ticketmaster flagged presale tickets on its website.

However, fans will be watching their Clocks until late next summer before they can see the band.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Fans will be delighted with the confirmation this morning.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

However, other observers were less than impressed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Already, observers have noticed accommodation prices in Dublin around the anticipated gig dates have begun to shoot up, as Irish hotels do their usual thing.

The band last played Ireland on their A Head Full Of Dreams tour in 2017, when frontman Chris Martin and fellow band members also filled Croke Park.

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date.

Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

They will cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).