Comedian Ciaran Bartlett announces extra date for sell-out SSE Arena show

Comedian Ciaran Bartlett has announced another date for his sold out SSE Arena show, Belfast Giant.

In his first arena appearance, the funnyman is expected to “tell outrageous stories, sing filthy songs, spin bad yarns, and drop knockout one liners.”

Following the sold out Majestic UK and Ireland tour, two sold out shows at the Ulster Hall, and a special guest appearance to a sold out Waterfront Hall with Shane Todd, Ciarán's cutthroat comedy style has gained him a loyal following.

He is also a regular guest on Shane Todd’s wildly popular Tea With Me podcast, which regularly goes viral on TikTok. Mr Bartlett will be joining Mr Todd at a live version of the podcast at the Waterfront Hall on September 23.

Speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Todd said: “[On] the last few podcasts I’ve had Dave Elliott and Ciaran Bartlett. The dynamic of that just seems to work and we decided to stick with that.”

Todd said the show “might have a few fun things, maybe surprises on the night, but the panel will be myself, Ciaran and Dave”.

Tickets for the new date of Belfast Giant, November 24, are available from 10am on Friday at ticketmaster.ie