Competition gives live music venues across NI the chance to win £10k prize

Grant scheme organised by PRS for Music backed by Portaferry singer

Ryan McMullan has been announced as the Back to Live Music Venue Prize 2022 ambassador for Northern Ireland

Live music venues across Northern Ireland are to be offered a chance to win a prize of £10,000 as part of a nationwide competition aimed at encouraging the return of gig-goers.

PRS for Music, the organisation that represents over 160,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, launches its Back to Live Music Venue Prize today, with six regional grants up for grabs.

One of the prizes is dedicated to venues in Northern Ireland with entries open now.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the live music sector. According to PRS for Music, there was an 84% decline in the number of live performances between 2019 and 2021, with numbers falling from 124,000 in 2019 to 19,300 last year. It is hoped the new prize of £10,000 will help to improve live music experiences for the local community, music creators, artists and fans.

Portaferry singer/songwriter Ryan McMullan has been announced as the Back to Live Music Venue Prize 2022 ambassador for Northern Ireland and is encouraging local venue owners to enter the competition.

McMullan said: “All the best gigs I’ve been to have been in independent venues.

“They hold a different energy and invite ‘up-and-coming’ acts to test their limits.

“My first headline show was in an independent venue. That gig taught me so many things, but the main takeaway was that it solidified my intentions of following a career in music, giving up the day job in order to pursue my dream.

“I fully support PRS for Music’s Back to Live Music Venue Prize.”

With restrictions being lifted across the UK, music creators are eager to get back on stage and fans to once again enjoy live music. The competition seeks to support music venues on the road to recovery, with one £10,000 prize available in six regions — Northern Ireland, Wales, Midlands & North England, East & South England, London and Scotland.

The competition will run throughout the year and is open to independent live music venues that are not part of a national brand. Venues can be bespoke music venues or be part of another business such as a pub or bar, as long as they had an established standalone live music offering before the pandemic.

Judges are looking for live music venues at the heart of their communities in which the £10,000 prize will make a real difference to the venue, music fans and local music creators.

Stuart Fleming, Senior Relationship Manager for Northern Ireland, PRS for Music, said: “Back to Live Music Venue Prize puts the spotlight on independent music venues and the important role they play in championing music creators across Northern Ireland.

“These venues not only offer an essential space for songwriters and composers to develop as performers but provide an opportunity to showcase new music and build strong fan bases. We are excited to see music fans enjoying live music in a safe environment once more.”

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said the prize would ‘shine a light on independent music venues’ which played an important part in the music industry ecosystem. “We look forward to music creators once again taking the stage, and revelling in the joy that live music brings with it,” she said.

To enter the competition, applicants must detail how the prize money would be spent and what it would mean for their business to win.

Entries are now open at www.prsformusic.com/backtolive