Coronavirus: Drive-in Belfast concerts a new venture for Peter Corry

Renowned Belfast performer Peter Corry is bringing the concert experience back to his home city with a series of drive-in performances involving top local acts.

Hosted by Peter Corry Productions, the event will be staged at the Titanic Slipways from Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5.

It includes storytelling and songs, Proms in the Car Park with Noel Thompson, and musical performances by The Bjorn Identity, Flash Harry and Peter himself.

He's hoping the event can bring a smile to people's faces.

"Singers and musicians are workers like everybody else and the work just disappeared," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It was quite difficult because I'm a bit of a workaholic and I love working.

"So I occupied myself with a couple of things online and a few projects.

"Over the last six weeks I suspected there would be a time when drive-in concerts would be possible and I feel there is an audience there to come and see something.

"Like everybody else, we're all looking for something to look forward to so this seemed the obvious solution for the moment.

"It's as much for me and my wife Fleur, we've both been working on this, because it's given us something to work on and we both just love our work, so it's been great to be occupied with it and have a project."

Being confined to his Hillsborough home is a far cry from his normal routine.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen tours in Ireland and the Netherlands cancelled, while Peter's production company has called off all its events. However, he has found one way to beat the boredom - binge-watching Netflix.

"We still haven't got round to getting a big TV," he laughed. "We're sitting around the laptop watching things and my wife and I said to each other we really should have got a bigger TV.

"We have hardly seen anyone apart from my parents, as we would go over and drop off any shopping they need and all of that.

"We had a brilliant year lined up. I had concerts all over Ireland in the pipeline and we had a lot of supported production company shows for corporate events.

"I had a tour of the Netherlands that was meant to happen and I was directing two productions during the summer.

"Everything up until October has just disappeared and what was going to be a wonderfully busy year just turned into nothing. For a couple of weeks the excitement was what we were going to have for dinner each night!"

Looking to next month's event, Peter praised the health and safety team he has on board and said it was a very different way of organising what would normally be a straightforward concert.

"There's just so many things to take into account like parking the cars, radio frequency for sound to come through the cars, the size of the stage so the cars can see the stage, and then you have to think of the traffic coming in and out," he added.

"Mostly what we would have done in the past focused on what happens on the stage.

"We have produced things before but they have been in venues rather than a car park.

"There's just a bit more logistically to look at and think about both from a safety and medical point of view, and from a production point of view."