Coronavirus: The Script to play free Dublin concert for NHS and HSE staff

The Script will hold a concert next year free of charge for frontline NHS staff and primary care workers, including doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, cleaners and porters.

The band will perform a career-spanning set at Dublin’s 3Arena on Tuesday, February 9 2021 for NHS workers and HSE staff in the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement, the Irish band thanked frontline staff for their tireless work during the pandemic.

"We've always been huge supporters of those working on the frontline of our health care," they said.

"They make sacrifices day in and day out, working harder than anyone. Not only to make sure we have access to resources in order for us to continue to live happy and healthy lives, but to also help us and our loved ones through some of the hardest points in our lives."

They said that "the very least" they could do to give back was to hold a free concert.

"The very least for us to do in order to give back to their amazing sacrifices during this pandemic is getting to put on a free show for 13,000 HSE and NHS staff at the 3Arena in Dublin.

"We can't thank them enough for their continued service to everyone, much more now than ever," the band added.

Tickets will be limited to two per person (eligible HSE/NHS, Primary Care plus one guest) and will be available online only via www.ticketmaster.ie on Tuesday, April 7 2020 at 7pm.