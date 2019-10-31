Corrs singer Andrea says Dundalk had ‘no-go areas’ in Troubles

Andrea Corr recalls her life in the border town in her new memoirs

Pop star Andrea Corr has opened up about her life growing up in the border town of Dundalk, remembering no-go areas during the Troubles and an area dubbed 'Little Belfast'.

The singer said her late father, Gerry, used to ease her mum Jean's fears over armed soldiers by using humour to joke with her brother, Jim, who would later perform with her in The Corrs.

Recalling her younger years in her new memoirs, Barefoot Pilgrimage, Andrea (45) said: "Dundalk became a refuge for Catholics who had been burned out of their homes in 1969. The burning of Bombay Street.

"One of the council estates, Muirhevnamor, became known locally as Little Belfast and it was understood that there were places you did not go, unless you 'sympathised'.

"And then of course the border, the soldiers, and Daddy's wicked sense of humour. Jim in the back of the car as it slowed... Mum complaining to Dad, 'Oh Gerry, I hate seeing these men with guns'.

"And Daddy responding, 'Don't worry, Jean. They only want little boys'. Poor Jim. That was too bold, Gerry. Although I can still see the H-block graffiti glaring and desperate on the grey, ominous brick of the tunnel bridge, beneath the train track, generally I was as oblivious to the ongoing conflict as I was to the hunger.

"Not surprising, really... It was a full and happy child. But no matter what, you still grow in the soil you've been planted in and here, I discovered that morality, right and wrong, can be complicated and confusing."

In her book, Andrea also revealed an incident when terrorist guns had been discovered in the roof of her school.

She said: "For some reason, Caroline and myself would often be early for school and we would play with the caretaker, who we loved.

"Then one day, he wasn't there anymore and the Redeemer School was on the news. They had discovered weapons hidden in the roof of the assembly room."

Andrea said she and her famous siblings felt compelled to do something after the Real IRA bombing of Omagh in 1998, which killed 29 people - including a woman pregnant with twins - and send a message of peace.

She said: "We were at the height of our fame and all five of us, John (Hughes, their manager) included, sickened. Indeed the whole country was, and beyond. We organised a TV special in Ireland for the victims, and U2 and Bob Geldof, among others, joined us.

"A father in the audience that was made up of those, the left behind, will stay etched in my memory always. His face. His mouth a broken line. But more than anything, his grace."

Andrea also defended the band's decision to accept honorary MBEs from the Queen despite being aware there was a risk it could cause controversy back home.

"I imagine the Royal Family was fully aware that we are from Dundalk. 'El Paso', as a journalist so cleverly (albeit only to himself) christened it," she said.

"And to a few, it may have seemed controversial. But we chose to ignore that, and its suggested hypocrisy. The peace process was under way. We were seen and recognised as Irish, but also as brothers, as the same."