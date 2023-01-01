Country music star Nathan Carter has bought a picturesque bungalow in Co Fermanagh

“It has been a dream of mine for the last 10 years to be living next to the water”

Nathan Carter has revealed he’s bought a picturesque bungalow in Co Fermanagh which he plans to turn into his dream home.

And he’s even joked that he might call in celebrity architect Dermot Bannon to help him design it.

After becoming the biggest country music star in Ireland since Daniel O’Donnell burst on to the scene in the 1980s, the singer is now reaping the rewards of his success.

As the money rolled in, Liverpool-born Nathan invested wisely in a property portfolio in Ireland and the UK.

But the jewel in the crown of his bricks and mortar is his latest purchase — a private house on the water just outside Enniskillen.

“It has been a dream of mine for the last 10 years to be living next to the water,” he tells the Sunday World in an exclusive interview.

And now that he’s living on the lake, heart-throb Nathan says he also intends to splash out on a new boat.

Nathan, who sold his previous stunning home in rural Co Fermanagh last year, moved into his new abode just before Christmas.

"So I’ve finally managed to move somewhere where I’m close to it (water) and fingers crossed I’ll get a boat again and I’ll be able to enjoy the lakes of Fermanagh as much as possible.

“The house is a bungalow at the minute, near the water. I’m going to redesign it and I might give Dermot Bannon a call at some stage. He’d have better ideas than I’d have,” he laughs.

Despite his busy touring schedule planned for next year, Nathan says he intends to be personally involved in the renovation work on his new property.

"I’m very excited to get stuck in and do a bit of work on it,” he says. “I’ll try to be there as much as possible. I do like to be hands-on with that stuff.

“I’ve got a couple of friends who are involved in the construction business as well as me dad.

“Mum and Dad are probably going to spend a bit more time over here this year and, hopefully, I can bend my dad’s ear to give me a helping hand with woodwork and different types of construction.”

Nathan’s father, Ian, has worked as a builder all his life and passed on a love of property development to the singer.

“I do love it,” Nathan says. “Growing up, we moved house every two to three years as a family. Dad would do up a house and sell it, and then we’d move again and then he’d do the same again.”