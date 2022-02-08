Country music stars shine at 2022 Northern Ireland awards in Ballymena

Nathan Carter has been hailed a hunk after the Wagon Wheel singer picked up the gong for the sexiest male at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards last night.

This year’s ceremony saw an array of local stars get together to celebrate the finest of country talent.

The event was held at Ballymena’s Tullyglass House Hotel, which also picked up the first accolade of the evening for Best Dancing and Live Music Venue.

Fan favourite Carter received the Sexiest Male prize, while his ex-girlfriend — and still good pal — Lisa McHugh was awarded Most Glamorous Female. Liverpool-born Carter, who now resides in Co Fermanagh, also won the overall Best Male category, while Co Armagh woman Susan McCann, also known as Ireland’s First Lady of Country and Irish Music, was named Best Female.

With the Covid-19 pandemic came many challenges for music, most notably the halt of live performances.

Musicians had to evolve and adapt to the use of social media in order to entertain their audiences.

This was recognised with the Favourite Online Lockdown Show prize, which was given to the Co Tyrone man also known as the Lone Ranger — Stefan Walker.

Keltic Storm, who will be touring England next month as part of Ireland The Show were dubbed the Best Country Backing Band and Barry Kirwan’s group picked up Best Country Dance Band on the night.

Omagh native Barry has since revealed to the Sunday World that he will be winding up his band, after having to take up a job in his local Lidl store to make ends meet following the shutdown of live entertainment in March 2020. He is, however, sticking with music — but is instead now going to sing with a wedding group called The Matrimony Band.

Downtown Radio’s Trevor ‘Big T’ Campbell, who lives in Moneyreagh, Co Down, beat his Downtown colleague, Stuart Banford and BBC stars Hugo Duncan and Ralph McClean for Favourite Country Radio Presenter.

The star of the night was undoubtedly Co Carlow singer Derek Ryan, who was named Best Songwriter and Ireland’s Favourite Country Star, and also won Best Album for his 2021 release, Soft Ground.

His song, The Night That Went On For Days was further nominated for Best Single, but he was pipped to the post by Susan McCann and her granddaughter, Sinead Heaney, for their contemporary duet take on The Judds’ No.1 hit Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days). The awards were live streamed free for everyone to watch on the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 2022 Facebook page last night, and saw live performances from winners, nominees and more.