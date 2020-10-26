Creative and heritage sectors to get £16m financial support

Financial support is to be released this week to aid the creative and heritage sectors in Northern Ireland, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin has announced.

The Covid support funding will be distributed by Arts Council NI (ACNI), and partner bodies in the heritage and indigenous language sectors.

Full details of the £15.75m will be announced on Wednesday.

£7.75m will be made available to arts organisations through the Stability and Renewal Programme for Organisations, which will be administered by the Arts Council.

£5.5m is being provided for a Heritage Recovery Fund.

£2.5m will be shared among the Irish Language, Ulster Scots and Sign Language sectors.

The Minister said: "Over 1,000 individual artists, which include front-of-house people, craftspeople, technicians, designers, musicians, artists and actors, are already benefitting from the £3m funding that was made available last week and I look forward to hearing what the other sectors do with this next phase of funding in the months ahead.

The Sinn Fein politician added that she "will shortly announce how the remaining £10m of the £29m budget will be distributed".