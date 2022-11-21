Custom House Square: N-Dubz announce Belfast comeback concert next summer

English band N-Dubz have announced they will headline Custom House Square next summer, more than a decade after their last big Belfast show.

The trio kicked off their sold out Back To The Future Tour UK tour earlier this month, after a long hiatus from the band.

They last played in Belfast at the Waterfront Hall in 2011 and on Monday, revealed they will be the first headliners of CHSq on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Members Dappy and Fazer have been best friends since childhood, and first started rapping together but decided on getting a female voice in the group, inviting Dappy’s cousin Tulisa to join.

Tulisa also went on to have major solo success, featuring as a regular judge on The X Factor.

The pop-hip-hop group dominated the UK charts majorly from 2006 to 2011, and announced their comeback in May of this year.

Their first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, were certified platinum in the UK. They hit No 1 on the UK Singles Chart in collaboration with Tinchy Stryder back in 2009.

The trio won a MOBO Award for Best Newcomer in 2007 and the Best UK Act at the MOBO Awards. Their third album Love.Live.Life charted at number seven in the UK and became their third successive platinum-selling album.

The band announced their recent reformation with the single Charmer.

Tickets on sale Friday November 25 at 10am via www.ticketmaster.ie