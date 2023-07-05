Damian Lewis to open British Grand Prix with performance of national anthem

British actor Damian Lewis will perform the national anthem as he opens proceedings at the grid ceremony of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old British actor, best known for starring in TV dramas including Band Of Brothers and Homeland, recently released his debut music album, Mission Creep.

He and his band will perform live in the paddock at Silverstone on Sunday after which they will play the national anthem.

Some 160,000 people are expected to attend race day with millions more watching across the globe.

Lewis said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the national anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix.

“It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere and I’m honoured to have been asked.”

Mission Creep, a personal collection of rootsy rock and jazz-tinged songs, was released by Decca Records on June 16.

Since its release Lewis has sold out shows in London at The Omeara, The Tabernacle and Hoxton Hall, as well as at the Wilderness, Cheltenham Jazz and Black Deer festivals.

Calvin Harris will headline the show on Thursday (Ian West/PA)

He recently acknowledged how “dangerous” it was for him to be “tiptoeing into another area of the arts”.

“I suddenly had a lot to say. People will judge if (the album is) any good or not, but for me, it felt entirely natural,” he said.

Lewis’s performance on July 9 forms part of Silverstone’s commitment to enhance its music and the arts offering.

For the first time, the 2023 British Grand Prix will officially open with a Thursday night show headlined by British music heavyweights Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne and Cat Burns.

The music arena will see multiple acts over the weekend, with Jax Jones headlining the Friday and US group Black Eyed Peas taking Saturday’s top slot.

After Lewis’s performance in the paddock, Tom Grennan will headline on Sunday in the music arena, which has been expanded this year to accommodate up to 45,000 people.