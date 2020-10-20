Daniel O'Donnell: I'll waive fee for virtual Derry show to help crew

Support: Daniel O’Donnell is calling on fans to sign up for the streamed concert

Irish crooner Daniel O'Donnell is waiving his fee for a virtual concert next month so his crew can make a "decent bit of money."

The music industry has been one of the worst affected by the pandemic and the Donegal star has opted to forego his share of the profit so his musicians and crew can earn more.

He will be performing his first-ever live streamed show from the Millennium Forum Theatre in Derry on Sunday, November 1 at 7pm.

He is calling on fans to show their support for the €20 a ticket event as the singer is hosting the concert for his bandmates who have been unable to earn since last March.

"I'm hoping that a lot of people will sign up for the show because the whole purpose I'm not doing this for any reason, other than to make money for the band and crew," he said.

"That's my only purpose for doing this show. It's not to connect with the audience because I already did that on Facebook and they were free.

"It's only to make money for the band and crew and I said that if they want to come together then I'm happy to do the show with them. I don't need anything from it myself."

The singer, whose new album 'Daniel' went straight in at number two in the UK album charts, said that once the expenses of live streaming the event are covered, the profit from the event will go towards his 13-strong crew.

O'Donnell said that he is "all right" when it comes to his share and he would rather see those industry freelancers reap the rewards of the event. Tickets are for sale on his website.

"I'm not just saying that musicians are the only people that have experienced any difficulty during this pandemic," he said.

"There's loads of businesses and industries and individuals that are struggling terrible.

"But these are the only people that I can connect with at the minute and they're all self-employed.

"If we were out now on tour, they would all be out with me earning money and they haven't had that chance. That's the purpose of this."

