Daniel O'Donnell: It's essential that you don't suffer this on your own. Nothing is ever as bad as it is in our own heads

Daniel O'Donnell tells Liadan Hynes about his concerts at nursing homes and how his attitude to life has helped him cope with lockdown

In case you missed it, social media last week was flooded with videos of Daniel O'Donnell outside a local hospital and nursing home, singing for the residents. The boot of his car open to allow for his portable speaker, Daniel can be seen walking up to the open windows, joking with those inside, their laughter in return clearly audible. It's moving stuff.