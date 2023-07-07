Daniel O’Donnell on his new album, gym routine and why he wouldn’t go into politics

Daniel O’Donnell speaks to Catriona Doherty about his affinity for Belfast, globetrotting plans, new fitness regime, and his generous gesture for the Creeslough fund

After an extended break, Daniel O’Donnell is looking forward to returning to Belfast for an August concert at the Waterfront Hall.

“It’s a while actually since I’ve been and I’m looking forward to getting back,” says the Donegal star.

“We haven’t been in Belfast since I think it’s 2019 and then with Covid and everything we didn’t get around Ireland the last couple of years.

“So [I’m] looking forward to it. The Waterfront is a great hall, a great venue, and we always have a good time in Belfast, I mean away going back to the days of the Chimney Corner [hotel] and the Ulster Hall. We played in the Ulster Hall many times; in fact the first video that I did was done there. I think it was maybe 1989.

“There’s a great association there because of that, but we’ve done the Waterfront many times, and it’s just lovely and we always get a great welcome. The main thing is to be able to go back and do shows again, it’s great.”

On the night, Daniel says audiences can expect to hear old favourites in addition to newer songs.

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell

The following evening (August 15) the singer takes to the stage at the Millennium Forum, Derry, and two days later he performs at the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, with proceeds in aid of the Creeslough Community Support Fund following the explosion in a petrol station last October which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Downplaying his generosity, Daniel says: “I’m not the only one that’s done things for the people of Creeslough, but it was such a terrible tragedy to happen and being from the area — Creeslough is not far from us at all — and it just rocked everybody and there’s nothing I or anybody can do to change things or make things any different for those people that are affected, both immediate families and the wider community.

“But I suppose things like this, I hope that they will show the people that other people care and that you do what you can.”

Immediately after a number of concerts scheduled for venues across the island of Ireland in August, Daniel is bound for the States.

“We do eight or nine shows in America and then we’re in the UK for a couple of weeks in October,” he says.

“We have a new album coming out in November that’s already recorded.

“Then I’ll go to America again and we’re there until we finish on December 16 from the beginning of November.

“It’s busy enough but I take a lot of time off too. Sometimes when people hear me saying what we’re doing, they say that’s an awful lot and I suppose when you’re out it is a lot, but I have a lot of time off too. I was off for a good part of the early part of this year.

“Next year we’ll go, please God — I’m reluctant now to say what you’re doing because we were all stopped in our tracks for so long, but you still have to plan — it’s February/March next year, we will tour New Zealand and Australia for a month. So that’s kind of the immediate future, far enough to look.”

As a performer, a level of fitness is required for his energetic stage performances and music videos such as Daniel’s hilarious version of Jimmy Buffett’s Down at The Lah De Dah — and as such, the star has recently adopted a new health regime.

“At 61, believe it or not, when I was in Tenerife in January — I decided I would start going to the gym,” Daniel says.

“I’m doing exercises, and I’m going out now with [wife Majella’s daughter] Siobhan and Gavin and the grandchildren in the first two weeks of July for a couple of weeks, and I’ve booked with a trainer there for the couple of weeks.

“I do a bit at home then, just bits and pieces, nothing extraordinary, but just to keep myself a wee bit supple I suppose is the word, and I feel a bit better for it.”

Daniel has won numerous awards over the course of his career that spans more than four decades.

The one that he holds dearest to his heart is Donegal Person of the Year, which he received nearly 35 years ago.

He was awarded Irish Entertainer of the Year on three occasions, an accolade that also means a lot to him because it was voted by the public.

“I think of all the awards I got, Donegal Person of the Year, that’s the one that I cherish the most and that was a long time ago,” Daniel says.

“That was 1989. It was almost, I suppose, too soon. I was only 28 when I got that award’ I’m actually the youngest person to ever get it still. [Footballer] Packie Bonner got it the year after me, and my sister has got it, Margaret. I think we’re the only family that has two people to get that Donegal Person of the Year award.

“And then I suppose if you look at highlights, going back, I’ve had This Is Your Life, I was on Top of the Pops, but to play all the venues — the Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Point Theatre in Dublin. It’s not called the Point anymore, but the Point was for all the visiting, people coming in, and I played to thousands of people. Before that I was doing dances and small concerts, and then in ‘92 I did the Point and they’d 8,000 at it, which was amazing from my point of view.

“Top of the Pops was a big thing because I grew up with Top of the Pops and I never thought… I recorded a song called I Want to Dance With You.

“It was the song that first got me on and then I was on again with another one called Old Fashioned Love.”

In another lifetime, if Daniel hadn’t chosen his current profession, he thinks he would have trained as a schoolteacher. Politics, he believes, wouldn’t be for him.

“I wouldn’t be cut out for it really, I wouldn’t have any interest in going into politics,” he says.

“I think it’s a choice chosen career path that’s very thankless. No matter how good somebody is to one person, then the next person is tearing the tail out of them because they didn’t do what they wanted them to do, so it’s a very difficult thing.”

Reflecting on the best piece of advice he was ever given, Daniel remembers the philosophy his late mother lived by: “My mother used to always try to get you to be civil to everybody,” he says.

“In life, I think if you have a good connection with the people you meet, that’s as good as we can be on this earth.

“Try to do good for people and I always think, if you have nothing good to say about somebody, don’t say anything at all, because you never know where the shoe is hurting anybody until you put it on yourself.”