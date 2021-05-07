Daniel O’Donnell sings down phone at funeral of lifelong fan

Family thanks star for mum’s ‘lovely send off’

The family of a lifelong Daniel O’Donnell fan received a surprise phone call from the “man himself” at their mother’s funeral.

At Wednesday’s funeral in Innishannon, Co Cork, the family of Margaret McCarthy had planned to play O’Donnell’s Beyond The Rainbows End at their mother’s grave, as it was one of her favourite songs.

However, mourners received a surprise phone call from the Donegal singing legend, who had been watching Ms McCarthy’s funeral from home.

On Tuesday night, O’Donnell posted his condolences online to the family, and the following day Ms McCarthy’s daughter, Catherine Mullaney, received a call from the singer offering his sympathy to the famliy.

“It was just amazing that Daniel rang her — and he was in no hurry to get off the phone”, Ms McCarthy’s other daughter, Ann Phayer, told the Irish Independent.

She said the family “thought no more about it” after the phone call ended.

However, on the day of the funeral, the undertaker announced at the graveside that O’Donnell was on the phone would sing the song himself.

Ms Phayer said she was waiting for the music to be organised when the undertaker said: “Most people have their music recorded — but we have the man himself here”.

Ms Phayer said: “Daniel was apparently watching the Mass, he heard my eulogy and I was saying how much my mother loved Daniel.”

She said O’Donnell made contact with the undertakers during the Mass and organised to sing the song himself.

“The undertaker put the microphone up to the phone and there were speakers, so Daniel was all around the graveyard. It was absolutely fantastic,” she added

After singing, O’Donnell spoke with the late fan’s husband, Jimmy McCarthy, who thanked him for calling.

Ms McCarthy had attended numerous O’Donnell shows across the country over her lifetime and had “all his tapes”, her daughter said.

Ms Phayer said her mother would be “delighted” to know that O’Donnell sang during her funeral.

“She’d have loved it. It was an absolutely brilliant send off — it was a great tribute to her,” she said.

“She was definitely there looking down on us, it was such a lovely thing for Daniel to do — it meant so much to us.”