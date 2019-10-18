Danish rock band Volbeat announce free gig after Belfast walkout

Danish rockers Volbeat have announced a rescheduled gig after they walked off stage at the Ulster Hall earlier this month.

During their first song of the night, lead singer Michael Poulsen made two attempts to play the band's most recent single Pelvis on Fire before leaving the stage.

As fans were left confused as to what was happening a band representative eventually announced the performance had been cancelled.

Refunds were issued to concert-goers.

In a video posted on Volbeat's official website, the band announced they would return to Belfast to play a free gig for for anyone who had purchased tickets to the original show.

"Hello to our friends in Belfast. Again we apologise that we were not able to play the show on October 3," said Poulson.

"A lot of technical issues were teasing us that day. We were struggling and we wanted to deliver the Volbeat show that you all truly deserve.

He added: "This is the first time it happened, but it happened. Our team has been working very hard to give you a new date.

"We're happy to finally say we will return to Ulster Hall on June 16 next year to play a free show for anybody who purchased a ticket for the October 3 show, with a little surprise as well."

A written statement on the website advised those who had bought tickets they will be contacted with instructions on how to collect tickets.