Dannii Minogue to ‘play cupid again’ on new BBC Three show I Kissed A Girl (Yui Mok/PA)

Dannii Minogue will be “playing Cupid again” as host of new BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Girl.

The Australian singer, sister of Kylie, announced the opening of applications for the new programme in a short video on Monday.

I Kissed A Girl is a female version of the UK’s “first ever gay dating show” I Kissed A Boy, which aired on BBC Three in May.

Minogue, who hosted the original show, will return to host the female version.

“I’m coming back to BBC Three to play cupid, but this time for the girls,” Minogue said.

The BBC said: “I Kissed A Girl will serve drama, smash stereotypes and promise more twists and turns than ever.”

I Kissed A Boy saw Minogue welcome 10 single men to Italy in the hope of finding love.

The series concluded on Sunday with a reunion show scheduled for June 11.

Applications for I Kissed A Girl are open online now.